Photos: Broadway Stars Align on the 2022 Tony Awards Red Carpet

The 75th Annual Tony Awards will air tonight at 7pm (Paramount+) and 8pm (CBS).

Jun. 12, 2022  

The big day is finally here! Follow along with BroadwayWorld ALL night, while you're glued to Paramount+ and CBS for all things Tony Awards.

We'll also be bringing you live coverage of who's winning, transcriptions of the on-air and backstage thank you speeches, live photos, interviews with the winners, and more! If you're not already following us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, do it now for even more exclusive content!

For now, we're taking you to the red carpet for a look at all of the stars (and what they're wearing)! Check back all night long for updates!

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Jenn Colella

Jenn Colella

Jenn Colella

Jenn Colella

Lauren Zima

Jenn Colella

Michael James Scott

Michael James Scott

Frank DiLella

Michael James Scott

Michael James Scott

Michael James Scott

Frank DiLella

Lauren Zima

Frank DiLella

Frank DiLella and Michael James Scott

Charlie Rosen

Frank DiLella and Michael James Scott

Cody Williams, Frank DiLella and Michael James Scott

Charlie Rosen

Frank DiLella and Michael James Scott

Charlie Rosen

Cody Williams, Frank DiLella and Michael James Scott

John-Andrew Morrison and Charlie Rosen

Nathan Tysen

Masi Asare and Nathan Tysen

Masi Asare and Nathan Tysen

Scott Pask

Scott Pask

Scott Pask

Scott Pask

Cara Dipietro

Cara Dipietro

Eli Rallo

Eli Rallo

Eli Rallo

John-Andrew Morrison

John-Andrew Morrison

John-Andrew Morrison

John-Andrew Morrison

Antwayn Hopper

Antwayn Hopper

Antwayn Hopper

Michael Carnahan

Tamara Tunie

Tamara Tunie

Michael Carnahan

Tamara Tunie and Antwayn Hopper

Tamara Tunie and Antwayn Hopper

Antwayn Hopper

Antwayn Hopper

Antwayn Hopper

Antwayn Hopper

Antwayn Hopper

Drew Levy

Drew Levy

Warren Carlyle and guest

Warren Carlyle and guest

Warren Carlyle and guest

Warren Carlyle and guest

Barbara Whitman

Barbara Whitman

Barbara Whitman

Amber Ruffin

Amber Ruffin

Emilio Sosa

Emilio Sosa

Emilio Sosa

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose

Scott Bixby and Andrew Keenan-Bolger

Scott Bixby and Andrew Keenan-Bolger

Andrew Keenan-Bolger

Andrew Keenan-Bolger

Sharon D Clarke

Sharon D Clarke

Sharon D Clarke

Sharon D Clarke

Sharon D Clarke and Susie McKenna

Sharon D Clarke and Susie McKenna

Axel Webber

Axel Webber

Roman Banks and Guest, Andreia Gibau

Roman Banks and Guest, Andreia Gibau

Roman Banks

Roman Banks

Ian Padgett

Ron Cephas Jones

Ron Cephas Jones

Ron Cephas Jones and guest

Sarah O'Gleby

Sarah O'Gleby

Adam Rigg

Sarah O'Gleby

Tom Kitt and Michael Korie

Tom Kitt and Michael Korie

Charlotte St. Martin

Charlotte St. Martin

Charlotte St. Martin

Bill T. Jones

Bill T. Jones

Remy Zaken

Remy Zaken

Spring Awakening cast

John Gallagher Jr.

John Gallagher Jr.

Lea Michele

Lea Michele

Lea Michele

Lea Michele

Lea Michele

Lea Michele

Jonathan Groff

Jonathan Groff

Jonathan Groff

Jonathan Groff

Patrick J. Adams

Patrick J. Adams

Patrick J. Adams

Patrick J. Adams

Krysta Rodriguez

Krysta Rodriguez

Krysta Rodriguez

L Morgan Lee

L Morgan Lee

L Morgan Lee

L Morgan Lee

Bebe Neuwirth

Bebe Neuwirth

Bebe Neuwirth

Arnulfo Maldonado and guest

Arnulfo Maldonado

Mare Winningham

Mare Winningham

Mare Winningham and Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards

Jeannette Bayardelle

Jeannette Bayardelle

Jeannette Bayardelle

David Holcenberg, Jason Michael Webb

David Holcenberg

David Holcenberg

Jason Michael Webb

Jason Michael Webb

Christopher Wheeldon

Christopher Wheeldon

Christopher Wheeldon

Peter Nigrini and Derek McLane

Derek McLane and Lia Vollack

Lia Vollack

Lia Vollack

Lynn Nottage

Lynn Nottage

Lynn Nottage

Mary McCann and Neil Pepe

Paula Vogel

Paula Vogel and Anne Fausto-Sterling

Daryl Roth

Daryl Roth

Julianne Hough

Julianne Hough

Julianne Hough

Julianne Hough

Utkarsh Ambudkar

Utkarsh Ambudkar

Utkarsh Ambudkar

Skylar Astin

Skylar Astin

Skylar Astin

Skylar Astin

Michael Zegen

Michael Zegen and Jennifer Damiano

Michael Zegen and Jennifer Damiano

Jennifer Damiano

Jennifer Damiano

Jennifer Damiano

Bradley King

Bradley King

Jennifer Simard

Jennifer Simard

Eminly Grishman

David Alan Grier

David Alan Grier

David Alan Grier

Kelli O'Hara

Kelli O'Hara

Kelli O'Hara

Kelli O'Hara

Garth Drabinsky

Garth Drabinsky

A.J. Shively

A.J. Shively

A.J. Shively

Michael Oberholtzer

Michael Oberholtzer

Michael Oberholtzer

Mikhail Fiksel

Nick Scandalios and family

David Threlfall

David Threlfall

Amanda Green

Amanda Green

Jennifer Moeller

Heather Hitchens

Kara Young

Kara Young

Kara Young

Kara Young

Coleman Domingo

Coleman Domingo

Camille A. Brown

Camille A. Brown

Camille A. Brown

Samuel L. Jackson

Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson Jackson

Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson Jackson

Myles Frost

Myles Frost

Myles Frost

Myles Frost

Myles Frost and guest

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Lin-Manuel Miranda and family

Chita Rivera

Chita Rivera

Paris Jackson and Prince Jackson

Paris Jackson and Prince Jackson

Paris Jackson and Prince Jackson

Paris Jackson and Prince Jackson

Jesse Williams

Justin Mikita and Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Justin Mikita and Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Robin Dearden and Bryan Cranston

Robin Dearden and Bryan Cranston

Tony Goldwyn

Tony Goldwyn

Tony Goldwyn

Stephen Brackett

Stephen Brackett

Judith Light

Judith Light

Judith Light

Carmen Cusack

Carmen Cusack

Paul Telfer and Carmen Cusack

Paul Telfer and Carmen Cusack

George Takei

Brad Takei and George Takei

James L. Nederlander

Julie White

Julie White

Rachel Dratch

Rachel Dratch

Rachel Dratch

David Morse

Six company

Darren Criss

Toby Marlow, Lucy Moss, Jamie Armitage

Darren Criss and Mia Swier

Darren Criss and Mia Swier

Darren Criss

Darren Criss

Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss

Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss

Danielle Brooks

Danielle Brooks

Danielle Brooks

Danielle Brooks

Michael R. Jackson

Michael R. Jackson

Sam Rockwell

Laurence Fishburne and Sam Rockwell

Laurence Fishburne

Laurence Fishburne

Bernadette Peters

Zach Braff

Zach Braff

Zach Braff

Gaten Matarazzo

Gaten Matarazzo

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster

Sutton Foster

Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster

Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb

Hugh Jackman

Josh Lucas

Josh Lucas

Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson

Adrienne Warren

Adrienne Warren

Adrienne Warren

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo

Billy Porter

Cynthia Erivo

Billy Porter

Billy Porter

Sarah Silverman

Sarah Silverman

Sarah Silverman

Shoshana Bean

Shoshana Bean

Patrick Wilson

Patrick Wilson

Patrick Wilson

Sarah Paulson

Sarah Paulson

Sarah Paulson

Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens

Ruthie Ann Miles

Kenita R. Miller

Ruthie Ann Miles

Ruthie Ann Miles

Kenita R. Miller

Ruth Negga

Ruth Negga

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens

Billy Porter

Billy Porter

Patina Miller

Patina Miller

Phylicia Rashad

Phylicia Rashad

Phylicia Rashad

James C. Nicola

Cast of Take Me Out

Aaron Tveit

Ericka Hunter and Aaron Tveit

Shoshana Bean

Shoshana Bean

Ashley Loren

Ashley Loren

Derek Klena

Derek Klena

Derek Klena and Ashley Loren

Derek Klena and Ashley Loren

Deborah Brevoort and Chuck Cooper

Chuck Cooper

Ruthie Ann Miles and Jose Llana

Ruthie Ann Miles and Jose Llana

Jaquel Spivey

Jaquel Spivey


Chita Rivera

Chita Rivera

Patti LuPone

Patti LuPone

Patti LuPone

Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale

Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale

Phillipa Soo

Bowen Yang

LaChanze

LaChanze

LaChanze

Celia Rose Gooding, LaChanze

Lilli Cooper

Lilli Cooper

Lilli Cooper

Jordan Roth

Jordan Roth

Jeannie Santiago and Ruben Santiago-Hudson

Jeannie Santiago and Ruben Santiago-Hudson

Jeremy Pope

Jeremy Pope

Natasha Katz

Natasha Katz

Santo Loquasto

Marcia Gay Harden

Marcia Gay Harden

Marcia Gay Harden

Jason Robert Brown and Georgia Stitt

Jason Robert Brown and Georgia Stitt

Gaby French

Alfie Allen and Gaby French

Alfie Allen and Gaby French

Alfie Allen

Alfie Allen

Jesse Williams

Jesse Williams

Jesse Williams

Dominique Morisseau

Dominique Morisseau

Wilson Cruz

Wilson Cruz

Sidney Dupont

Sidney Dupont

Sidney Dupont

Robert E. Wankel

Renee Elise Goldsberry

Renee Elise Goldsberry

Renee Elise Goldsberry and Alexis Johnson

Renee Elise Goldsberry and Alexis Johnson

Adam Godley, Simon Russell Beale and Adrian Lester

Christina Anderson

Christina Anderson

Tracy Letts and Carrie Coon

Tracy Letts and Carrie Coon

Tracy Letts

Beowulf Boritt, Toni-Leslie James, Gareth Owen

Max Clayton and Matt Doyle

Matt Doyle

Matt Doyle



