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Photos: Brandon Lee Harris Takes First Bow as 'Michael' in MJ on Broadway

He joins the company after originating the role on the first national tour. 

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Earlier this week, Brandon Lee Harris joined the cast of "MJ" on Broadway as ‘Michael.’ He joins the company after originating the role on the first national tour. See photos from Harris' first curtain call!

The cast currently features Matte Martinez as MJ, Brandon Lee Harris as Michael, Sasha Allen as Katherine Jackson, Michael Andreaus as Berry Gordy / Nick, Antoine L. Smith as Joseph Jackson / Rob, Rebecca Faulkenberry as Rachel, Matthew Frederick Harris as Tito Jackson / Quincy Jones, Gabriel Ruiz as Alejandro, Joey Sorge as Dave.

The Tony Award-winning production has broken the box office record at the Neil Simon Theatre 11 times, where the production is currently starring Matte Martinez. Since beginning performances in December 2021, MJ has played to over 2 million patrons on Broadway and more than 7 million patrons globally. The German production is currently playing at Hamburg’s Stage Theater starring Benét Monteiro, and the Australian production is currently playing at Brisbane’s Lyric Theatre starring Ilario Grant. MJ will soon embark on international Asian and UK tours.

Photo credit: Andy Hendseron

Photos: Brandon Lee Harris Takes First Bow as 'Michael' in MJ on Broadway Image


Brandon Lee Harris Takes First Bow as 'Michael'

Photos: Brandon Lee Harris Takes First Bow as 'Michael' in MJ on Broadway Image


Brandon Lee Harris Takes First Bow as 'Michael'

Photos: Brandon Lee Harris Takes First Bow as 'Michael' in MJ on Broadway Image


Brandon Lee Harris Takes First Bow as 'Michael'

Photos: Brandon Lee Harris Takes First Bow as 'Michael' in MJ on Broadway Image


Brandon Lee Harris Takes First Bow as 'Michael'

Photos: Brandon Lee Harris Takes First Bow as 'Michael' in MJ on Broadway Image


Brandon Lee Harris Takes First Bow as 'Michael'

Photos: Brandon Lee Harris Takes First Bow as 'Michael' in MJ on Broadway Image


Brandon Lee Harris Takes First Bow as 'Michael'

Photos: Brandon Lee Harris Takes First Bow as 'Michael' in MJ on Broadway Image


Brandon Lee Harris Takes First Bow as 'Michael'

Photos: Brandon Lee Harris Takes First Bow as 'Michael' in MJ on Broadway Image


Brandon Lee Harris Takes First Bow as 'Michael'

Photos: Brandon Lee Harris Takes First Bow as 'Michael' in MJ on Broadway Image


Brandon Lee Harris Takes First Bow as 'Michael'

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