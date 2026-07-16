Video: Emily Bear Covers 'Being Alive' From COMPANY In New TikTok

Emily Bear has released a new video of herself performing "Being Alive" from Company. The GRAMMY and Emmy Award–winning composer of Moana 2 and The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical Album took to TIkTok to accompany herself on the new single.

The video comes after Bear recently signed with Sony Music Masterworks for her first music release in eight years, due for release this fall.

Making her professional debut at age 5, Emily Bear's creative work spans jazz, classical, pop, film, television, and musical theater. She made history as the youngest composer to write the soundtrack for a Disney animated feature film, for the worldwide box office success Moana 2. Bear is also the youngest artist to win a GRAMMY award for Best Musical Theatre album, acting as both composer and sole producer for The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical Album.

Mentored & produced by the legendary Quincy Jones, Bear has been honored by the Songwriters Hall of Fame and received an Emmy Award for Best original score. Her extensive credits include projects for Netflix, Warner Bros., DreamWorks, Hulu, Universal, and Google.

She has performed on some of the world’s most iconic stages, including Carnegie Hall, the Hollywood Bowl, and the Montreux Jazz Festival, and was the featured pianist on Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour.

Bear is a founding member of the Recording Academy’s Songwriters & Composers Wing and continues to collaborate on major projects for film, television, and Broadway, while working on new music for her Sony Music Masterworks debut recording.

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