Video: Disney's ALADDIN Performs Medley of Songs on THE VIEW





Disney’s Aladdin on Broadway visited The View on Thursday for a medley performance from the hit musical. Watch the current cast of the show perform the medley, which features songs like "Arabian Nights," "One Jump Ahead," and "A Whole New World," among others. The show recently celebrated its twelfth year on Broadway.

Aladdin, the hit musical based on the Academy Award-winning animated film, opened on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre on March 20, 2014. The Broadway production has set 17 New Amsterdam Theatre house records and spawned 11 productions on four continents. Worldwide, it has welcomed over 22 million people and can be seen currently on Broadway and in Tokyo, Japan.

Produced by Disney Theatrical Group, under the direction of Andrew Flatt and Anne Quart, Aladdin features music by Tony Award and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, Sister Act), lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid), three-time Tony Award and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice (Evita, Aida) and six-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer), with a book by Beguelin, and is directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (Hercules, The Book of Mormon).

Aladdin, adapted from the animated Disney film and centuries-old folktales including “One Thousand and One Nights," features a full score, including the five songs from the Academy Award-winning soundtrack and more written especially for the stage.

The animated film Aladdin was released by Disney in 1992 and was a critical and box office smash, becoming the highest-grossing film of the year and winning two Academy Awards for Best Original Score and Best Original Song for the indelible hit “A Whole New World.”

Aladdin is designed by seven-time Tony-winning scenic designer Bob Crowley, eight-time Tony-winning lighting designer Natasha Katz, three-time Tony-winning Costume Designer Gregg Barnes and sound designer Ken Travis.

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