Photos: Cyndi Lauper, Bernadette Peters, Darren Criss, Ariana DeBose and More at 2nd Annual Fetch Pet Gala
The gala at The Carlyle raised over $1.2 million for animal welfare organizations including Broadway Barks and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.
Music legend Cyndi Lauper made a surprise appearance at the 2nd Annual Fetch Pet Gala, hosted by Fetch Pet Insurance, capping off an extraordinary star-studded evening featuring performances by Tony and Academy Award winners Bernadette Peters, Darren Criss, and Ariana DeBose to raise funds for pets in need. Check out photos from the evening.
Dressed in an off the shoulder look reminiscent of her signature style, Lauper captivated guests at the afterparty with intimate, acoustic versions of "Fearless", "Time After Time" and "True Colors." In addition to being a global sensation for her iconic pop hits, she is well-respected within the Broadway community for her acclaimed work including composing the Tony-winning score for Kinky Boots.
Earlier in the evening, guests had gathered in the iconic Café Carlyle for dinner and performances by Peters, Criss, and DeBose, highlighted by a spontaneous duet of "Shallow" from A Star is Born between Criss and DeBose.
Bernadette Peters delivered moving renditions of Stephen Sondheim's "No One Is Alone" from Into the Woods and "Send in the Clowns" from A Little Night Music, alongside a sultry performance of "Fever."
Darren Criss brought his signature charisma to the stage with Broadway favorites "Almost Like Being in Love" from Brigadoon and a spirited rendition of "Mack the Knife." He also joined Ariana DeBose for a show-stopping duet of the Oscar-winning "Shallow" from A Star Is Born.
Ariana DeBose performed "This Wish" from Disney's Wish, in which she voiced heroine Asha, alongside "Meadowlark" from The Baker's Wife and "Somewhere" from West Side Story, the film that earned her a historic Academy Award.
"The incredible star power of the Fetch Pet Gala is how we've been able to raise over $1.2 million in just two years for organizations that are literally saving lives and delivering meaningful impact for pets in need," said Paul Guyardo, President & CEO of Fetch Pet Insurance. "We are deeply grateful to Cyndi Lauper, Bernadette Peters, Darren Criss, Ariana DeBose, as well as our donors and brand sponsors, for their immense support and generosity.
"The overwhelming success of this year's gala is a testament to the immense power of compassion and community," said Danny Whitman, Executive Director of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. "The funds raised tonight will provide vital medical care, emergency assistance, and essential support to help vulnerable individuals and their beloved animal companions when they need it most. We are filled with gratitude for our continued partnership with Fetch Pet Insurance and everyone who helped make this remarkable night possible."
Bernadette Peters Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Fetch Pet Insurance Gala
Scott T. Stevens, Sarah Cardillo
L Morgan Lee, Kenita R. Miller, Caleb Predeep Mathura, & Carrie St. Louis
Photo Credit: Getty Images
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