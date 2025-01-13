Photos: Billy Crudup, Lily Rabe & More in GHOSTS Rehearsals

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

GHOSTS begins previews on Thursday, February 13 and will open on Monday, March 10 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse.

By: Jan. 13, 2025
On Thursday, January 9, the cast, crew and LCT staff gathered in a rehearsal hall in the backstage of the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater at Lincoln Center Theater for the first rehearsal of GHOSTS. This production will feature a new version by Mark O’Rowe and direction by Jack O’Brien. See photos here! 
 
The cast features Ella Beatty as Regina, Billy Crudup as Pastor Manders, Levon Hawke as Oswald, Hamish Linklater as Engstrand and Lily Rabe as Helena Alving. GHOSTS will have sets by John Lee Beatty, costumes by Jess Goldstein, lighting by Japhy Weideman, sound by Mark Bennett and Scott Lehrer, and original music by Mark Bennett. Chris De Camillis will be the Stage Manager.
 
Photo credit: Tricia Baron

Lily Rabe and Levon Hawke

Ella Beatty, Hamish Linklater, Levon Hawke and Lily Rabe

Jack O'Brie

Andre Bishop with the cast, crew, and staff

Mark O'Rowe and Billy Crudup

Mark O'Rowe

Ella Beatty

Lily Rabe

Levon Hawke

John Lee Beatty

The cast

Lily Rabe and Jack O'Brien

Ella Beatty and Hamish Linklater

Jess Goldstein

The cast





