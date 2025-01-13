Photos: Billy Crudup, Lily Rabe & More in GHOSTS Rehearsals

GHOSTS begins previews on Thursday, February 13 and will open on Monday, March 10 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse.
On Thursday, January 9, the cast, crew and LCT staff gathered in a rehearsal hall in the backstage of the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater at Lincoln Center Theater for the first rehearsal of GHOSTS. This production will feature a new version by Mark O’Rowe and direction by Jack O’Brien. See photos here!
The cast features Ella Beatty as Regina, Billy Crudup as Pastor Manders, Levon Hawke as Oswald, Hamish Linklater as Engstrand and Lily Rabe as Helena Alving. GHOSTS will have sets by John Lee Beatty, costumes by Jess Goldstein, lighting by Japhy Weideman, sound by Mark Bennett and Scott Lehrer, and original music by Mark Bennett. Chris De Camillis will be the Stage Manager.
GHOSTS begins previews on Thursday, February 13 and will open on Monday, March 10 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse.
Photo credit: Tricia Baron
Lily Rabe and Levon Hawke
Ella Beatty, Hamish Linklater, Levon Hawke and Lily Rabe
Jack O'Brie
Andre Bishop with the cast, crew, and staff
Mark O'Rowe and Billy Crudup
Mark O'Rowe
Levon Hawke
John Lee Beatty
The cast
Ella Beatty and Hamish Linklater
The cast
