Photos: Billy Crudup, Lily Rabe & More in GHOSTS Rehearsals

On Thursday, January 9, the cast, crew and LCT staff gathered in a rehearsal hall in the backstage of the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater at Lincoln Center Theater for the first rehearsal of GHOSTS. This production will feature a new version by Mark O’Rowe and direction by Jack O’Brien. See photos here!



The cast features Ella Beatty as Regina, Billy Crudup as Pastor Manders, Levon Hawke as Oswald, Hamish Linklater as Engstrand and Lily Rabe as Helena Alving. GHOSTS will have sets by John Lee Beatty, costumes by Jess Goldstein, lighting by Japhy Weideman, sound by Mark Bennett and Scott Lehrer, and original music by Mark Bennett. Chris De Camillis will be the Stage Manager.



GHOSTS begins previews on Thursday, February 13 and will open on Monday, March 10 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse.