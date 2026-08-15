Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 17, 2026- Raúl Esparza, Lily Rabe and More Star in THE WINTER'S TALE and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 17, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good Morning, BroadwayWorld!

Rise and shine! We're back with your daily dose of Broadway news and entertainment highlights. Today's roundup features some fantastic stories from across the theatrical world.

Check out an exclusive interview with Hell's Kitchen tour star Kennedy Caughell discussing her debut solo album, discover how Waitress takes center stage in Netflix's new theater kids film, and catch highlights from Raúl Esparza and Lily Rabe in The Winter's Tale. Plus, we've got videos of Tony-winning choreography, original cast reunions, and so much more!

Stick around for industry news, review roundups, and all the latest Broadway buzz. Let's get started!