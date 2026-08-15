Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 17, 2026- Raúl Esparza, Lily Rabe and More Star in THE WINTER'S TALE and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 17, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 17, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good Morning, BroadwayWorld!
Rise and shine! We're back with your daily dose of Broadway news and entertainment highlights. Today's roundup features some fantastic stories from across the theatrical world.
Check out an exclusive interview with Hell's Kitchen tour star Kennedy Caughell discussing her debut solo album, discover how Waitress takes center stage in Netflix's new theater kids film, and catch highlights from Raúl Esparza and Lily Rabe in The Winter's Tale. Plus, we've got videos of Tony-winning choreography, original cast reunions, and so much more!
Stick around for industry news, review roundups, and all the latest Broadway buzz. Let's get started!
|The Front Page
|
Video: It's 'Just the Beginning' for HELL'S KITCHEN Tour Star Kennedy Caughell
Broadway favorite Kennedy Caughell is stepping into the spotlight with her debut solo album, Just the Beginning — and she joins The Roundtable with Robert Bannon to talk all about it! Kennedy joins Robert for a conversation about finally creating an album of her own, choosing songs that tell her story, the Broadway roles that have shaped her, collaborating with an incredible team of musicians and artists, life on the road with Hell’s Kitchen, and why — after everything she has already accomplished — this really is just the beginning. Watch in this video!
|
Exclusive: How WAITRESS Takes Center Stage in Netflix’s Heartbreaking New Movie About Theater Kids
The creators of ‘Don’t Say Good Luck’ — a love letter to theater kids out Friday, August 14 — exclusively tell BroadwayWorld how ‘Waitress’ became one of the new film’s main characters.
|
Video: Watch Highlights of Raúl Esparza, Lily Rabe and More in THE WINTER'S TALE
The Public Theater's Free Shakespeare in the Park is currently presenting The Winter's Tale at The Delacorte Theater in Central Park. Get a first look at footage from the production!
|Must Watch
|Video: Learn the Tony-Winning Choreography from BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB
by Sam Anctil
In this video, watch as Ben hits the rehearsal room at A.R.T./New York to break down Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck's Tony-winning choreography for Broadway's Buena Vista Social Club with the help of dance captains Marielys Molina and Héctor Juan Maisonet. Can you keep up? We hope so, because later today, August 14th, Lupita Nyong’o will host a special summer “dance along” performance at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre.. (more...)
|Video: From the West End to the Big Screen: The Original SIX Queens Reunite
by Nicole Rosky
The Queendom is officially taking over the big screen! SIX the Musical Live! arrives in movie theaters across North America beginning August 14, giving fans the chance to experience the global musical phenomenon with the six Queens who helped start it all.. (more...)
|Video: Watch a Music Video for 'Carriage Trip' from Broadway-Bound REGENCY GIRLS
by Nicole Rosky
The producers of Regency Girls, the Broadway-bound original musical comedy, have released a brand-new music video for the show’s rollicking musical number, “Carriage Trip.” The release comes just ahead of a live appearance by the production tomorrow, Saturday, August 15, at The Festival, hosted at Hutton Brickyards in Kingston, NY. . (more...)
|Hot Photos
|
Photos: Slash Makes Broadway Debut in THE LOST BOYS
Photos: Jeff Daniels Visits HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY
Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For THE WINTER'S TALE
by Jennifer Broski
The Public Theater's Free Shakespeare in the Park continues this summer with the second production of THE WINTER’S TALE at The Delacorte Theater in Central Park. Veteran director Daniel Sullivan returns to The Delacorte with his 12th production for Free Shakespeare in the Park. Check out photos from the opening night red carpet below!. (more...)
|Industry Insights
by Sidney Paterra
What is theatrical licensing and why is it important? Check out our for guide to how licensing works and view an updating list of new shows to license!. (more...)
Daniel Quadrino and More to Star in THE ONE: A GAY MUSICAL COMEDY Industry Reading
by Chloe Rabinowitz
A private industry reading of The One: A Gay Musical Comedy will take place at A.R.T/NEW YORK, featuring a cast that includes Daniel Assetta, Jordan Brown, Cade Ostermeyer, and Daniel Quadrino.. (more...)
International Literary Properties Acquires Literary Works of Academy Award Winner Ronald Harwood
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Theatrical division of International Literary Properties (ILP) has acquired the literary works of Ronald Harwood. Ronald Harwood’s many plays include The Dresser, Taking Sides, Quartet, Mahler’s Conversion, and more.. (more...)
Actors' Equity Names David Kolen as New Assistant Executive Director for the Central Region
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Actors' Equity Association has named David Kolen as the new assistant executive director for the Central Region of the union, effective immediately. . (more...)
|Review Roundups
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Hit The Lights! Company is presenting the World Premiere of ISLA at WP Theater. ISLA is a uniquely original family history led by founding company member Samantha Blain. Read BroadwayWorld's Review Roundup!. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Sidney Paterra
What is theatrical licensing and why is it important? Check out our for guide to how licensing works and view an updating list of new shows to license!. (more...)
AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Tickets to Go on Sale Now via Fandango
by Rachel Stone
General tickets for Marvel Studios' AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY are now available through Fandango, with a premium Infinity Vision viewing option and a sweepstakes tied to the film's Los Angeles premiere.. (more...)
THE LAST FIVE YEARS Starring Rachel Zegler and Ben Platt to be Released on CD and Vinyl
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Atlantic Records will release physical editions of Tony Award-winner Jason Robert Brown’s The Last Five Years (25th Anniversary Live at the London Palladium), starring Rachel Zegler and Ben Platt.. (more...)
DISNEY PRINCESS: THE ULTIMATE CONCERT CELEBRATION Perform At Disneyland To Celebrate World Princess Week
by Marissa Faith Curley
As part of D23 Day at Disneyland Resort, fans were treated to the unforgettable Disney Princess: The Ultimate Concert Celebration live at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, Calif.. (more...)
Meet the Cast of PARANORMAL ACTIVITY, Now in Previews on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Paranormal Activity is now on Broadway! The Olivier Award nominated new play written by Levi Holloway and directed by Felix Barrett, begins performances on Friday, August 14, 2026 at the August Wilson Theatre. Meet the cast of Paranormal Activity!. (more...)
HADESTOWN Live Capture to be Released in the UK in October
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Hadestown: The Musical live capture will be released in the UK. The film recently became the highest grossing live capture of all time, surpassing Hamilton. . (more...)
CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Cast Recording Now Available for Pre-Order; Tracklist Revealed
by Nicole Rosky
Atlantic Records has unveiled the pre-order for CATS: The Jellicle Ball (Original Broadway Cast Recording), the official companion to the wildly acclaimed Tony Award-winning musical revival. Arriving this fall, pre-orders are now available.. (more...)
Sutton Foster To Join Pacific Jazz Orchestra In Concert
by Marissa Faith Curley
Broadway legend and seven-time Tony Award-winner Sutton Foster joins Pacific Jazz Orchestra, LA’s acclaimed 40-piece hybrid big band and string orchestra led by Artistic Director Chris Walden, for an evening of music from Broadway and beyond at The Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts in Northridge.. (more...)
Listen Up
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
|
"You're always sorry