Video: Daveed Diggs Says He Would 'Never Say Never' to HAMILTON Return

Daveed Diggs hasn't ruled out a return to Hamilton. The Tony Award-winning performer appeared on TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle, where he spoke with Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones about his recent projects, his growing family and the possibility of stepping back into the musical that helped launch him to wider fame.

Asked about potentially returning to Hamilton, Diggs revealed that he recently saw original castmate Leslie Odom Jr. reprise his role as Aaron Burr in the West End production.

“I would never say never,” Diggs said of making his own return to the show.

Diggs originated the dual roles of Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson in Hamilton, earning the 2016 Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for his performance.

During the interview, Diggs also discussed his Emmy-nominated song “Raise Him Up,” featured in the hit series The Boys. He additionally shared his excitement about welcoming another baby and spoke about his son's enthusiasm for Kendrick Lamar.

Diggs remained on the show to join the hosts for a game of “Don't Look Back.”

About Daveed Diggs

Daveed Diggs is a Tony and Grammy Award-winning actor, rapper, writer, and producer, best known for originating the roles of Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson in the Broadway musical Hamilton. His screen credits include Snowpiercer, Black-ish, Blindspotting, The Little Mermaid, and The Boys. Diggs is also a member of the experimental hip-hop group clipping.

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