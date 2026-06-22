Video: CHICAGO's Newest Star Matteo Lane Takes His First Broadway Bow As 'Billy Flynn'

Chicago on Broadway welcomes comedian, actor and singer Matteo Lane in the role of Billy Flynn tonight! Go Inside Broadway's Ambassador Theatre as Matteo takes his first ever Broadway bow as the long-running production's new Prince of the Courtroom. Watch the video!

Chicago on Broadway currently stars Krysta Rodriguez as Roxie Hart, Sophie- Carmen Jones as Velma Kelly, Jacqueline B. Arnold as Matron 'Mama' Mortion, and Red Concepcion as Amos Hart.

With a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer, casting by ARC/Duncan Stewart, CSA & Patrick Maravilla and Executive Producer Alecia Parker.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

About Matteo Lane

Lane is a multifaceted talent known for his unique blend of stand-up comedy, musical prowess and artistic versatility. Lane is in the midst of his third international tour, We Gotta Catch Up. Since his debut worldwide tour, Matteo has sold out shows at Radio City Music Hall, Carnegie Hall, The Chicago Theater and The Kennedy Center. He has several stand up specials, including: Al Dente, streaming on Hulu/Disney+, Hair Plugs & Heartache, and The Advice Special. Described by Advocate as “bold and unflinchingly genuine,” Lane has over 4.5 million followers across social media. On screen, his credits include Abbott Elementary, Survival of the Thickest, and Maintenance Required. Matteo can also be seen in Netflix’s all-queer stand-up special Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution and The Joan Rivers Tribute on NBC/Peacock.

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