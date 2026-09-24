Photos: Ariana Madx Celebrates Opening Night in JUST IN TIME
Madix will play her final performance on Sunday, November 22, 2026.
You can now see photos from Emmy Award nominee Ariana Madix's opening night as Connie Francis in Just in Time at Circle in the Square Theatre. Madix will play her final performance on Sunday, November 22, 2026.
Just in Time is the only musical of the 2024-2025 season to have recouped its capitalization. Jeremy Jordan returns to Broadway as Bobby Darin, the legendary singer whose short but remarkable life took him from teen idol to global sensation, inspiring generations of performers who followed.
Just in Time is a ew musical that will transport audiences into an intimate, swinging nightclub complete with a live band, a stellar ensemble cast, and iconic Bobby Darin hits including "Beyond the Sea," "Mack the Knife," "Splish Splash," and "Dream Lover." Discover the man behind the music who pushed back against the record labels to chart a new course for himself on the charts – a once-in-a-lifetime talent who knew his time was limited and was determined to make a splash before it was too late.
Photo credit: Michaelah Reynolds
Ariana Madix, Tefi Pessoa
Ariana Madix, Tefi Pesoa
Ariana Madixm Tefi Pesoa
Ariana Madix and the Company Of Chicago
Ariana Madix and The Company of Chicago
Jeremy Jordan, Artist Chris Lloyd
Ariana Madix, Artist Chris Lloyd
Ariana Madix & Producers Tom Kirdahy and Rob Ahrens
Just in Time Mega Mix By Michaelah Reynolds (2)
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