Photos: Andre De Shields Visits LIFE OF PI

De Shields greeted the cast backstage, led by Uma Paranjpe as Pi.

 Tony, Grammy, and Emmy-winner André De Shields visited the cast of the five-time Tony nominated production of LIFE OF PI at the Schoenfeld Theatre on Monday, May 29. De Shields greeted the cast backstage, led by Uma Paranjpe as Pi.

Check out photos below!

The Olivier Award-winning play Life of Pi is now playing at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street) with three Olivier Award-winning performers making their Broadway debuts. Recreating their critically acclaimed performances for Broadway will be "Best Actor" winner Hiran Abeysekera in the role of "Pi" and "Best Supporting Actor" winners Fred Davis and Scarlet Wilderink join the "Richard Parker" puppeteering team. The Broadway production of the five-time Olivier Award-winning London production of Life of Pi also features Brian Thomas Abraham as Cook/Voice of "Richard Parker," Rajesh Bose as Father, Avery Glymph as Father Martin/Russian Sailor/Admiral Jackson, Mahira Kakkar as Nurse/Amma/Orange Juice, Kirstin Louie as Lulu Chen, Salma Qarnain as Mrs. Biology Kumar/Zaida Khan, Sathya Sridharan as Mamaji/Pandit-Ji, Daisuke Tsuji as Mr. Okamoto/Captain, Sonya Venugopal as Rani, with Nikki Calonge, Fred Davis, Rowan Ian Seamus Magee, Jonathan David MartinBetsy RosenCelia Mei RubinScarlet Wilderink and Andrew Wilson as Royal Bengal tiger "Richard Parker." Mahnaz Damania, Jon HocheUsman Ali Mughal, Uma Paranjpe and David Shih round out the 24-member cast with Adi Dixit as the "Pi" alternate.

LIFE OF PI is directed by Max Webster, with Set and Costume design by Olivier Award winner Tim Hatley, Puppetry and Movement Direction by Olivier Award winner Finn Caldwell, Puppet Design by Olivier Award winners Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell, Video Design by Olivier Award winner Andrzej Goulding, Lighting Design by Olivier Award winner Tim Lutkin, Sound Design by Carolyn Downing, Original Music by Andrew T Mackay, Dramaturgy by Jack Bradley, Wig Design by David Brian Brown, and Casting by Stewart/Whitley.

Based on one of the best-loved works of fiction - winner of the Man Booker Prize, selling over fifteen million copies worldwide - Life of Pi is a breath-taking new theatrical adaptation of an epic journey of endurance and hope.

After a cargo ship sinks in the middle of the vast Pacific Ocean, a sixteen-year-old boy name Pi is stranded on a lifeboat with four other survivors - a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, and a 450-pound Royal Bengal tiger. Time is against them, nature is harsh, who will survive?

Photo Credit: Life of Pi Broadway

Life of Pi
Andre De Shields with the cast of Life of Pi

Life of Pi
Andre De Shields with the cast of Life of Pi

Life of Pi
Andre De Shields with the cast of Life of Pi

Life of Pi
Andre De Shields with the cast of Life of Pi

Life of Pi
Andre De Shields with the cast of Life of Pi



RELATED STORIES

Uma Paranjpe Will Make Broadway Principal Debut Tonight in LIFE OF PI Photo
Uma Paranjpe Will Make Broadway Principal Debut Tonight in LIFE OF PI

Uma Paranjpe will make her Broadway principal debut tonight, May 9, in the title role of Life of Pi! This will mark the first time the role is played by a female on Broadway.

LIFE OF PI Puppeteers to Take Part in Talkback Session in June Photo
LIFE OF PI Puppeteers to Take Part in Talkback Session in June

Mango Moon Productions will present 'Puppetry Night at Life of Pi' on June 8th at 7:00 pm at the Schoenfeld Theater in NYC.

LIFE OF PI Launches New Initiative For South Asian and AAPI Community Photo
LIFE OF PI Launches New Initiative For South Asian and AAPI Community

In celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, LIFE OF PI on Broadway has announced the launch of The Power of Pi Project, a first-of-its-kind effort from a Broadway production to nurture genuine connections and partnerships with the AAPI community in New York and beyond.

Interview: Olivier-Nominated LIFE OF PI Composer Andrew T. Mackay Photo
Interview: Olivier-Nominated LIFE OF PI Composer Andrew T. Mackay

Read BroadwayWorld's Interview with Olivier nominated composer Andrew T. Mackay as he discusses Life of Pi on Broadway.


