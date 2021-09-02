Photos: André De Shields Highlights 'NYC Tourism Is Back' Gathering Ahead of Return to Broadway

As New York City's recovery continues and visitors begin their return, the city's tourism industry came together earlier this week on Monday, August 30th, for the "NYC Tourism Is Back, Start Spreading Your News" cocktail reception. Popular tourist destination One World Observatory hosted the gathering along with City Guide, the region's largest in-market tourism magazine, which has been serving New Yorkers and visitors since 1982. More than 300 guests following all health and safety protocols came together while more than 30 local institutions ranging from BIDs to tourism entities to the Brooklyn Nets supported the event as sponsors.

Check out photos below!

The evening's special guest appearance was by André De Shields, the Tony- and Grammy-winning actor who is just ahead of his September 2nd return to Broadway in Hadestown. De Shields serenaded the crowd while amplifying the room's excitement about the return of Broadway and the broader return of tourism and NYC life.

David Miller, the CEO of Davler Media, the parent company of City Guide, said, "It was gratifying seeing so many colleagues in person after too many months of being apart. New Yorkers know the city works best when we all come together. Our tourism community is strong and our city is resilient and the electric atmosphere really confirms it."

The event brought together NYC's top influencers, including concierges, tour operators, and meeting planners, along with hotel managers, attraction executives, and theater producers. Guests took the opportunity to reconnect, collaborate, and begin making plans for the comeback of the city's tourism industry.

The Community Service component of the evening included a philanthropic donation to hospitality-related organizations who support community members who have been especially disadvantaged. Beneficiaries were The Actors Fund, NYCAHC Charitable Fund (concierges), and the HANYC Foundation (hotel industry). Select tourism and hospitality students were invited to participate in the event and took advantage to start launching their careers.



The event took place during "magic hour," when the views from the Observatory are among their most dramatic. Guests got to watch the sun set over the Hudson. In a fitting moment, guests also got to see the lights of the city flicker back to life. The perspective, from the top of the tallest building of the Western Hemisphere, provided a perfect context for the beginning of the return of New York City as the number one tourist destination in the nation.