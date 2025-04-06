Photos: ACCORDING TO HOWARD at The York Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



According to Howard, a world premiere musical, has just opened at The York Theatre. The venue is at The Theatre at St. Jean's (150 East 76th Street -- between Lexington and 3rd Avenues). See below for the photos of the production!

The creative team includes Fank Evans (book, lyrics), James Scully (book, music), Jennifer Paulson-Lee (book, director and choreographer), Chad Gorn (lyrics), and Scott Cady (artistic and music supervision).

The cast of According to Howard is Christine DiGiallonardo (A Prairie Home Companion), Michael Dikegoros (Tootsie), Matthew Eby, David Elder (42nd Street), Eric Michael Gillett (Sweet Smell of Success), Michael Halling (My Fair Lady), Candice Hatakeyama (White Christmas – Paper Mill), Michelle Beth Herman (Les Misérables), Mya Ison (Mary Gets Hers), James Judy – (Monte Cristo - The York), Gina Milo (Golden Rainbow – The York), Jill Paice (Curtains), Haley Swindal (Chicago) and Josh Tower (Hamilton). Casting is by Jason Styres/The Casting Collaborative. Stormy Lambert is Production Stage Manager and Nicole Caroselli is Assistant Stage Manager.

The production team is: Indigo Garcia (lighting design), Sean Hagerty (sound design), Evan Frank (projection design), Noah Glaister (production manager), Kai Stanton (associate production manager), David Elder (associate choreographer), and Michael Dikegoros (assistant director).