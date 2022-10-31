Photos: A STRANGE LOOP Celebrates Big, Black and Queer Night With Bob the Drag Queen & More

Black and LGBTQ+ joy was on full display at the Lyceum Theatre on Broadway on Thursday as Bob The Drag Queen hosted Big, Black and Queer night at A Strange Loop.

See photos below!

The actor, comic and season eight winner of RuPaul's Drag Race, who can be seen on We're Here on HBOMax, helped celebrate the historic strides the Tony-winning musical has ushered in for Black and queer representation in theater and American culture.

Following the musical's 7 p.m. performance Bob The Drag Queen led a talkback with A Strange Loop cast members and creatives before a diverse audience which included celebrity guests Peppermint, Mila Jam, DJ 2Face, Kizah Carr, Basit and more out to celebrate the event during LGBT History Month.