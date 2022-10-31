Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
A Strange Loop
Photos: A STRANGE LOOP Celebrates Big, Black and Queer Night With Bob the Drag Queen & More

Following the musical’s 7 p.m. performance Bob The Drag Queen led a talkback with cast members and creatives before an audience which included celebrity guests.

Oct. 31, 2022  

Black and LGBTQ+ joy was on full display at the Lyceum Theatre on Broadway on Thursday as Bob The Drag Queen hosted Big, Black and Queer night at A Strange Loop.

The actor, comic and season eight winner of RuPaul's Drag Race, who can be seen on We're Here on HBOMax, helped celebrate the historic strides the Tony-winning musical has ushered in for Black and queer representation in theater and American culture.

Following the musical's 7 p.m. performance Bob The Drag Queen led a talkback with A Strange Loop cast members and creatives before a diverse audience which included celebrity guests Peppermint, Mila Jam, DJ 2Face, Kizah Carr, Basit and more out to celebrate the event during LGBT History Month.

Photo credit: Marc J. Franklin

A Strange Loop
Michael R. Jackson, Barbara Whitman, Zach Stafford

A Strange Loop
Mila Jam

A Strange Loop
Jada Valenciaga, DJ 2Face and guest

A Strange Loop
Bob The Drag Queen, John-Andrew Morrison, James Jackson Jr., Kyle Ramar Freeman

A Strange Loop
Bob The Drag Queen, Michael R. Jackson, John-Andrew Morrison, James Jackson Jr.

A Strange Loop
Bob The Drag Queen, Michael R. Jackson, Barbara Whitman

A Strange Loop
Kizha Carr

A Strange Loop
Victus and Bob The Drag Queen

A Strange Loop
Raja Feather Kelly, Basit, Bob The Drag Queen

A Strange Loop
Raja Feather Kelly, Basit, Bob The Drag Queen

A Strange Loop
Bob The Drag Queen and Peppermint

A Strange Loop
Peppermint

A Strange Loop
DJ 2Face, Jada Valenciaga

A Strange Loop
Group shot w. Bob The Drag Queen

A Strange Loop
Group shot w. Bob The Drag Queen

A Strange Loop
Michael R. Jackson

A Strange Loop
Bob The Drag Queen

A Strange Loop
James Jackson, Jr., Raja Feather Kelly , Bob The Drag Queen, Jon-Michael Reese

A Strange Loop
Panel Group Shot w. Bob The Drag Queen and ASL Cast

A Strange Loop
James Jackson Jr., Raja Feather Kelly, Bob The Drag Queen, Jon-Michael Reese, Mars Rucker, Zachary A. Myers

A Strange Loop
Jaquel Spivey, Bob The Drag Queen, Peppermint




