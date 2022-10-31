Photos: A STRANGE LOOP Celebrates Big, Black and Queer Night With Bob the Drag Queen & More
Black and LGBTQ+ joy was on full display at the Lyceum Theatre on Broadway on Thursday as Bob The Drag Queen hosted Big, Black and Queer night at A Strange Loop.
See photos below!
The actor, comic and season eight winner of RuPaul's Drag Race, who can be seen on We're Here on HBOMax, helped celebrate the historic strides the Tony-winning musical has ushered in for Black and queer representation in theater and American culture.
Following the musical's 7 p.m. performance Bob The Drag Queen led a talkback with A Strange Loop cast members and creatives before a diverse audience which included celebrity guests Peppermint, Mila Jam, DJ 2Face, Kizah Carr, Basit and more out to celebrate the event during LGBT History Month.
Photo credit: Marc J. Franklin
Michael R. Jackson, Barbara Whitman, Zach Stafford
Jada Valenciaga, DJ 2Face and guest
Bob The Drag Queen, John-Andrew Morrison, James Jackson Jr., Kyle Ramar Freeman
Bob The Drag Queen, Michael R. Jackson, John-Andrew Morrison, James Jackson Jr.
Bob The Drag Queen, Michael R. Jackson, Barbara Whitman
Kizha Carr
Victus and Bob The Drag Queen
Raja Feather Kelly, Basit, Bob The Drag Queen
Raja Feather Kelly, Basit, Bob The Drag Queen
Bob The Drag Queen and Peppermint
Peppermint
DJ 2Face, Jada Valenciaga
Group shot w. Bob The Drag Queen
Group shot w. Bob The Drag Queen
Bob The Drag Queen
James Jackson, Jr., Raja Feather Kelly , Bob The Drag Queen, Jon-Michael Reese
Panel Group Shot w. Bob The Drag Queen and ASL Cast
James Jackson Jr., Raja Feather Kelly, Bob The Drag Queen, Jon-Michael Reese, Mars Rucker, Zachary A. Myers
Jaquel Spivey, Bob The Drag Queen, Peppermint