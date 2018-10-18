Photo Throwback: Jerome Robbins at Opening Night of JEROME ROBBINS BROADWAY in 1989

Oct. 18, 2018  

Today, we're bringing you a photo flashback of Jerome Robbins at opening night of Jerome Robbins Broadway in 1989.

Jerome Robbins' Broadway is an anthology comprising musical numbers from shows that were either directed or choreographed by Jerome Robbins. The shows represented included, for example, The King and I, On the Town and West Side Story. Robbins won his fifth Tony Award for direction.

The show played at the Imperial Theatre from February 26, 1989 to September 1, 1990.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Jerome Robbins attends a Broadway performance on March 1, 1977 in New York City

Jerome Robbins and Jason Alexander attend the Broadway Opening Night Gypsy Robe Ceremony for "Jerome Robbins Broadway" on February 26, 1989 at the Imperial Theatre in New York City.

Jerome Robbins attends the Broadway Opening Night Gypsy Robe Ceremony for "Jerome Robbins Broadway" on February 26, 1989 at the Imperial Theatre in New York City.

Jerome Robbins attends the Broadway Opening Night Gypsy Robe Ceremony for "Jerome Robbins Broadway" on February 26, 1989 at the Imperial Theatre in New York City.

Jerome Robbins attends the Broadway Opening Night Gypsy Robe Ceremony for "Jerome Robbins Broadway" on February 26, 1989 at the Imperial Theatre in New York City.

