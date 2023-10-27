Photo: Paul Rudd & Lin-Manuel Miranda Visit THE SHARK IS BROKEN

By: Oct. 27, 2023

Paul Rudd took in a Broadway show this past Wednesday evening at the Golden Theatre where he was joined by Lin-Manuel Miranda to see The Shark Is Broken. The pair came backstage after the show to greet the cast.

See photos below!
 
Miranda was delighted at the fact that he and his former costar Colin Donnell have both portrayed Roy Scheider – Miranda in the TV show Fosse/Verdon and Donnell in The Shark Is Broken.
 
Audiences only have 3 weeks left to see the critically acclaimed comedy that has been making a splash on Broadway! Starring Alex Brightman as Richard Dreyfuss, Colin Donnell as Roy Scheider, and Ian Shaw portraying his father Robert Shaw, who played “Quint” in JAWS, the strictly limited 16-week engagement of The Shark Is Broken must end Sunday, November 19th.
 
Co-written by Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon, The Shark Is Broken is the Olivier Award-nominated comedy that imagines what happened on board “The Orca” when the cameras stopped rolling during the filming of Steven Spielberg’s blockbuster, JAWS.




