Photo: Lin-Manuel Miranda & Alan Menken Get To Work On A New Song For THE LITTLE MERMAID

Multi-Tony Award winning composer Lin-Manuel Miranda is teaming up with multi-Oscar winning composer Alan Menken on Disney's latest live-action remake, The Little Mermaid.

Now that the film has found its Ariel, production is picking up, with Miranda and Menken coming together to work on a new song for the film!

Menken tweeted a photo of the collaborators earlier today as they created what is sure to be the next classic song in the Disney repertoire!

Spent some productive time today with Broadway juggernaut @Lin_Manuel, working on a new song for an upcoming film. Bet you can't guess which one! pic.twitter.com/aZ1A3s1hW1 - Alan Menken (@AIMenken) July 9, 2019

Along with Howard Ashman, Menken has scored music for such classics as Little Shop of Horrors, Beauty and the Beast, God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater, and Aladdin.

Along with Miranda's recent Tony, Grammy and Pulitzer Prize wins for the Broadway hip-hop show HAMILTON, he is also the recipient of a Tony and Grammy Award for his earlier work, IN THE HEIGHTS.





