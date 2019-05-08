Photo Flash: John Oliver And Wyatt Cenac Bring The Laughs To IRAP Tonight Gala

On Tuesday, the International Refugee Assistance Project (IRAP) held its inaugural fundraising event "IRAP Tonight" hosted by John Oliver, with standup from both Oliver and Wyatt Cenac. During the event, IRAP presented both Masooma Hussaini and Sourya Saleh, First Female Afghan Pilots & Former IRAP Clients, with the Portrait of Courage Award and Carl Reisner, Partner, Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP, with the Visionary Award.

Last night's event celebrated a decade of IRAP's life-saving work providing legal services to refugees and displaced people throughout the world. In fact, IRAP has mobilized its vast network of law students, lawyers, and local, on-the-ground resources to help vulnerable individuals find legal pathways to safety. The event shined a light on the resilience and strength of displaced people and celebrated the tremendous community working to provide solutions for those seeking freedom and safe haven.





