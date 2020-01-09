Photo Flashback: Jeff Daniels Stars in FIFTH OF JULY On Broadway In 1981

For today's photo flashback, we're going back to 1981 with Tony-nominee Jeff Bridges as he leaves Broadway's Apollo Theatre following a performance of Lanford Wilson's Fifth of July.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Jeff Daniels after a performance in "Fifth of July" on July 18, 1981 at The New Apollo Theatre in New York City.




