Photo Flashback: Jeff Daniels Stars in FIFTH OF JULY On Broadway In 1981
For today's photo flashback, we're going back to 1981 with Tony-nominee Jeff Bridges as he leaves Broadway's Apollo Theatre following a performance of Lanford Wilson's Fifth of July.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
Jeff Daniels after a performance in "Fifth of July" on July 18, 1981 at The New Apollo Theatre in New York City.
From This Author Walter McBride
As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began (read more...)
