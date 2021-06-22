Photos: Tiler Peck, Alex Wong, Ayodele Casel & More Take Part in Dance Against Cancer Event at Lincoln Center
The evening welcomed artists from New York City Ballet, American Ballet Theatre, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Jacob Jonas The Company, and more.
Last night, Lincoln Center came back to life again with Dance Against Cancer, the largest ticketed dance event since venues shuttered in March of 2020 to the COVID pandemic.
Check out photos below!
An annual performance produced by dancers Erin Fogarty and Daniel Ulbricht in partnership with the American Cancer Society, the evening welcomed artists from New York City Ballet, American Ballet Theatre, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Jacob Jonas The Company, Dance Theater of Harlem, National Dance Institute and more danced to raise funds for cancer research raise awareness for the importance of early detection through routine screenings. To date, Dance Against Cancer has raised over $2.1million dollars, and continues to honor the legacy of those who have lost their battle to cancer and provide a positive platform for change.
photo credit: Erin Baiano
Erin Fogarty and Daniel Ulbricht
Nev Schulman and Tiler Peck
Ayodele Casel and Crystal Monee Hall
Betsey McBride and Lloyd Knight
Zoey Anderson
Miriam Miller and Devon Teuscher
Daniel Ulbricht
Joy Isabella Brown, Emma Rosenzweig-Bock and Jill Wilson
Antonina Skobina and Denys Drozdyuk
Hee Seo and Thomas Forster
Tiler Peck and Roman Mejia
Dancers of the National Dance Institute
Clifton Brown and Jacquelin Harris
Cast of the 2021 Dance Against Cancer