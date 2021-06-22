Photos: Tiler Peck, Alex Wong, Ayodele Casel & More Take Part in Dance Against Cancer Event at Lincoln Center



Last night, Lincoln Center came back to life again with Dance Against Cancer, the largest ticketed dance event since venues shuttered in March of 2020 to the COVID pandemic.

An annual performance produced by dancers Erin Fogarty and Daniel Ulbricht in partnership with the American Cancer Society, the evening welcomed artists from New York City Ballet, American Ballet Theatre, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Jacob Jonas The Company, Dance Theater of Harlem, National Dance Institute and more danced to raise funds for cancer research raise awareness for the importance of early detection through routine screenings. To date, Dance Against Cancer has raised over $2.1million dollars, and continues to honor the legacy of those who have lost their battle to cancer and provide a positive platform for change.