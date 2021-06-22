Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Tiler Peck, Alex Wong, Ayodele Casel & More Take Part in Dance Against Cancer Event at Lincoln Center

The evening welcomed artists from New York City Ballet, American Ballet Theatre, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Jacob Jonas The Company, and more.

Jun. 22, 2021  


Last night, Lincoln Center came back to life again with Dance Against Cancer, the largest ticketed dance event since venues shuttered in March of 2020 to the COVID pandemic.

Check out photos below!

An annual performance produced by dancers Erin Fogarty and Daniel Ulbricht in partnership with the American Cancer Society, the evening welcomed artists from New York City Ballet, American Ballet Theatre, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Jacob Jonas The Company, Dance Theater of Harlem, National Dance Institute and more danced to raise funds for cancer research raise awareness for the importance of early detection through routine screenings. To date, Dance Against Cancer has raised over $2.1million dollars, and continues to honor the legacy of those who have lost their battle to cancer and provide a positive platform for change.

photo credit: Erin Baiano

Erin Fogarty and Daniel Ulbricht

Nev Schulman and Tiler Peck

Ayodele Casel and Crystal Monee Hall

Betsey McBride and Lloyd Knight

Zoey Anderson

Alex Wong

Miriam Miller and Devon Teuscher

Daniel Ulbricht

Joy Isabella Brown, Emma Rosenzweig-Bock and Jill Wilson

Matthew Rushing

Antonina Skobina and Denys Drozdyuk

Hee Seo and Thomas Forster

Tiler Peck and Roman Mejia

Dancers of the National Dance Institute

Kevin Boseman

Clifton Brown and Jacquelin Harris

Cast of the 2021 Dance Against Cancer


