Photo Flash: The Celebration Never Stops! More Photos from the 10th Annual O&M Tony Awards Party

Jun. 12, 2018  

Following Broadway's biggest night, the 2018 Tony Awards, Rick Miramontez celebrated the 10th Annual O&M Tony Awards Party at the Carlyle Hotel.

Stars including Nathan Lane, Laurie Metcalf, Caissie Levy, Zachary Quinto, Gavin Creeland more packed into the legendary Cafe Carlyle to celebrate a successful Tonys and another tremendous Broadway season.

At 1 AM, guests were treated to a special guest appearance by Lifetime Achievement Honoree, Andrew Lloyd Webber, when he arrived to spin some hits as DJ in the Disco Lloyd Webber!

Check out more photos from the star-studded afterparty below!

Photos by Little Fang Photography

