Respect
Click Here for More Articles on Respect

Photo Flash: See Jennifer Hudson, Marlon Wayans, Forest Whitaker & Mary J. Blige in RESPECT

Article Pixel Jun. 29, 2020  

Following the rise of Aretha Franklin's career from a child singing in her father's church's choir to her international superstardom, RESPECT is the remarkable true story of the music icon's journey to find her voice. The film stars Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Marc Maron, Tituss Burgess, Saycon Sengbloh, Hailey Kilgore, Tate Donovan, Heather Headley, Skye Dakota Turner, and Mary J. Blige.

Check out photos below!

Director Liesl Tommy makes her feature film debut with Respect. Tommy is the first Black woman ever nominated for a Tony award for Best Direction of a Play in 2016 for Eclipsed, and is an Associate Artist at the Berkeley Rep and an Artist Trustee with the Sundance Institute's Board of Trustees.

With a story by Callie Khouri (Oscar ® winner for Thelma & Louise) and Tracey Scott Wilson, and screenplay written by Tracey Scott Wilson. Wilson and Tommy have worked together creatively since the 2009 play The Good Negro written by Wilson, directed by Tommy at The Public Theatre. Wilson was a writer on FX's The Americans which garnered her a Peabody Award as well as Emmy and WGA Award nominations.

Photo Credit: Quantrell D. Colbert

Photo Flash: See Jennifer Hudson, Marlon Wayans, Forest Whitaker & Mary J. Blige in RESPECT
Marlon Wayans and Jennifer Hudson

Photo Flash: See Jennifer Hudson, Marlon Wayans, Forest Whitaker & Mary J. Blige in RESPECT
Jennifer Hudson and Liesl Tommy

Photo Flash: See Jennifer Hudson, Marlon Wayans, Forest Whitaker & Mary J. Blige in RESPECT
Jennifer Hudson and Mary J. Blige

Photo Flash: See Jennifer Hudson, Marlon Wayans, Forest Whitaker & Mary J. Blige in RESPECT
Jennifer Hudson and Forest Whitaker

Photo Flash: See Jennifer Hudson, Marlon Wayans, Forest Whitaker & Mary J. Blige in RESPECT
Jennifer Hudson


Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You