Photo Flash: See Beyonce, Donald Glover, and More on THE LION KING Red Carpet!

Filmmakers, talent and special guests celebrated Disney's "The Lion King" tonight in Hollywood. The movie, which opens on July 19, 2019, welcomes beloved characters back to the big screen in a whole new way.

Attending the event were the stars from "The Lion King," including Donald Glover, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard, Billy Eichner, John Kani, Florence Kasumba, Eric André, Keegan-Michael Key, JD McCrary, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Chance the Rapper. Also in attendance were members of the team behind the film, including Jon Favreau, p.g.a. (director/producer), Jeff Nathanson (screenwriter), Jeffrey Silver, p.g.a. (producer), Karen Gilchrist, p.g.a. (producer), Tom Peitzman (executive producer), Caleb Deschanel (director of photography), James Chinlund (production designer), Adam Gerstel (editor), John Bartnicki (co-producer), Hans Zimmer (composer), Lebo M (creator/producer African vocal/choir arrangements), Robert Legato, ASC, (VFX supervisor). The event also welcomed a host of special guests and celebrities.

Clarence Avant, Mario Lopez, Yvette Nicole Brown, Nicole Byer, Steph & Ayesha Curry, Gina Carano, LeVar Burton, Reggie Miller, Emily Deschanel, Zooey Deschanel, Diplo, Dave Filoni, LeAnn Rimes, Tiffany Haddish, Atandwa Kani, Chrissy Metz, Doua Mona, Tracy Morgan, Cedric Yarbrough, Gary Oldman, Pedro Pascal, Meghan Trainor, Lena Waithe & Alana Mayo, Taika Waititi, Michelle Williams, Kelly Rowland, Ali Wong, Niles Fitch. From ABC: Marsai Martin. From Disney Channel: Raven-Symone, Navia Robinson, Sky Katz, Ruth Righi, Skai Jackson. From Freeform: Chloe & Halle Bailey, Maia Mitchell, Yara Shahidi, Aubrey Joseph.

Disney's "The Lion King, directed by Jon Favreau, journeys to the African savanna where a future king is born. Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny. But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub's arrival. Scar, Mufasa's brother-and former heir to the throne-has plans of his own. The battle for Pride Rock is ravaged with betrayal, tragedy and drama, ultimately resulting in Simba's exile. With help from a curious pair of newfound friends, Simba will have to figure out how to grow up and take back what is rightfully his. The all-star cast includes Donald Glover as Simba, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala, James Earl Jones as Mufasa, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa and Billy Eichner as Timon. Utilizing pioneering filmmaking techniques to bring treasured characters to life in a whole new way, Disney's "The Lion King" roars into theaters on July 19, 2019.





