Photo Flash: Remembering the Late Carol Hall

As BroadwayWorld sadly reported last week, composer/lyricist/actress Carol Hall passed away at age 82. We remember the Broadway veteran below.

Carol Hall's first recorded song was "Jenny Rebecca," intended it only as a gift for a friend who had just had a baby, but it was immediately picked up and performed by cabaret legend Mabel Mercer, and recorded soon after by a young up-and-coming singer.... Barbra Streisand.

Since then, her songs have been performed by such extraordinary singers as Tony Bennett, Harry Belafonte, Barbara Cook, Lena Horne, Chita Rivera, Michael Feinstein, Mark Murphy, Mabel Mercer, Olivia Newton-John, Maureen McGovern, Miriam Makeba, RuPaul, Frederica von Stade, Kermit the Frog and Big Bird.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Carol Hall attends the Dramatists Guild Fund Music Hall and Office warming party at their new home on April 17, 2015 in New York City.



Carol Hall during The DGF's 14th Biannual Madge Evans & Sidney Kingsley Awards at the Dramatists Guild Fund headquarters on April 4, 2016 in New York City.



Andrew Lippa and Carol Hall during The DGF's 14th Biannual Madge Evans & Sidney Kingsley Awards at the Dramatists Guild Fund headquarters on April 4, 2016 in New York City.



Susan Laubach, Carol Hall and Gretchen Cryer during The DGF's 14th Biannual Madge Evans & Sidney Kingsley Awards at the Dramatists Guild Fund headquarters on April 4, 2016 in New York City.



Ron Harrington, Barbara Olcott, Carol Hall and Leonard Majzlin during The DGF's 14th Biannual Madge Evans & Sidney Kingsley Awards at the Dramatists Guild Fund headquarters on April 4, 2016 in New York City.



Carol Hall and Dustin Sparks during The DGF's 14th Biannual Madge Evans & Sidney Kingsley Awards at the Dramatists Guild Fund headquarters on April 4, 2016 in New York City.



Carol Hall attends the Dramatists Guild Fund Gala 'Great Writers Thank Their Lucky Stars : The Presidential Edition' at Gotham Hall on November 7, 2016 in New York City.



Gretchen Cryer and Carol Hall attends the Dramatists Guild Fund Music Hall and Office warming party at their new home on April 17, 2015 in New York City.



Carol Hall, Lynn Ahrens and Kirsten Childs attends the Dramatists Guild Fund Music Hall and Office warming party at their new home on April 17, 2015 in New York City.



Lynn Ahrens, Kirsten Childs and Carol Hall attend the Dramatists Guild Fund Music Hall and Office warming party at their new home on April 17, 2015 in New York City.



Nancy Ford and Carol Hall attend the Dramatists Guild Fund Music Hall and Office warming party at their new home on April 17, 2015 in New York City.



Rachel Routh, Lynn Ahrens, Carol Hall, Stephen Flaherty and Gretchen Cryer attends the Dramatists Guild Fund Music Hall and Office warming party at their new home on April 17, 2015 in New York City.



Rachel Routh, Lynn Ahrens, Carol Hall, Stephen Flaherty and Gretchen Cryer attend the Dramatists Guild Fund Music Hall and Office warming party at their new home on April 17, 2015 in New York City.



