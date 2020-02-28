Photo Flash: Opening Night of A SIGN OF THE TIMES Starring Javier Muñoz

Stephen Lloyd Helper's A Sign of the Times starring Javier Muñoz opened last night at Theater 511!

Take a look at photos below!

A Sign of the Times is an epic theatrical exploration of life, loss, hope and time. At a personal and professional crossroads, a man becomes a Stop/Slow traffic controller outside a construction site in an effort to catch his breath and simplify his life. With his wit and vivid imagination, he invokes Shakespeare, Einstein and more visionaries on his emotional odyssey. Though he tries valiantly to distract himself from the pains in his present from his recent past, it's through the saving grace of time that he reclaims his future. Join him for his entertaining and soulful investigation of life's meaning in an uncertain world. Part joyous comedy, part thoughtful tragedy... it is the entirety of life in 95 minutes.





