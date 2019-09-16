Photo Flash: NBC Shares First Look at RETURN TO DOWNTON ABBEY: A GRAND EVENT

NBC has shared a first look at their special, "Return to Downton Abbey: A Grand Event," which is set to air Thursday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m.

Giving viewers a chance to celebrate and have an inside look at the upcoming feature film "Downton Abbey," NBC and Focus Features are collaborating to revisit the beloved series on the special "Return to Downton Abbey: A Grand Event."

The film "Downton Abbey," which features the returning cast and a story highlighted by a visit from the King and Queen of England, opens in theaters Sept. 20.

The hourlong special, to be hosted by two-time Emmy Award winner Derek Hough and filmed at the historic Highclere Castle in England, will talk to the cast about what made the series so unique and appealing to millions, as well as how the series easily segues into the feature film.

In addition, celebrities will share their "Downton" obsession and talk about what made the show so addictive.

The series "Downton Abbey" was a worldwide phenomenon and won 15 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Miniseries or Movie; creator Julian Fellowes for Outstanding Writing for a Miniseries, Movie or Dramatic Special; and two for Maggie Smith for Outstanding Supporting Actress in her role as Violet Crawley, Countess of Grantham.

The film is written by Fellowes and directed by Michael Engler.





