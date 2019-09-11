Photo Flash: Meet The Cast Of & JULIET On The West End

New photographs of the joyous new West End musical that imagines Juliet's famous ending as just her beginning show some of the stunning costumes by Great Comet designer, Paloma Young.

Soaring with the music of Max Martin, the acclaimed song-writer of some of the biggest pop anthems of the last 30 years, & Juliet stars Miriam-Teak Lee as Juliet, Cassidy Janson as Anne Hathaway, Oliver Tompsett as William Shakespeare, Arun Blair-Mangat as May, David Badella as Lance, Melanie La Barrie as Nurse, Jordan Luke Gage as Romeo and Tim Mahendran as Francois.

For full cast information go to: www.andjulietthemusical.co.uk

Previews in Manchester began last night (10 Sepetember 2019). After its limited season at Manchester Opera House (finishing on Saturday 12 October) & Juliet begins performances in London at The Shaftesbury Theatre on Saturday 2 November

A timely and timeless tale of one independent young woman, & Juliet is a riotous comic blast of fun and glorious pop music that proves when it comes to love, there's always life after Romeo...

& Juliet is packed with some of the biggest pop anthems from acclaimed songwriter Max Martin and recorded by artists including Backstreet Boys, Justin Timberlake,Britney Spears, Katy Perry and Ariana Grande, all brilliantly arranged by Tony® and Grammy Award-winning orchestrator Bill Sherman.

Photo Credit: Michael Wharley





