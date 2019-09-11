Photo Flash: Meet The Cast Of & JULIET On The West End
New photographs of the joyous new West End musical that imagines Juliet's famous ending as just her beginning show some of the stunning costumes by Great Comet designer, Paloma Young.
Soaring with the music of Max Martin, the acclaimed song-writer of some of the biggest pop anthems of the last 30 years, & Juliet stars Miriam-Teak Lee as Juliet, Cassidy Janson as Anne Hathaway, Oliver Tompsett as William Shakespeare, Arun Blair-Mangat as May, David Badella as Lance, Melanie La Barrie as Nurse, Jordan Luke Gage as Romeo and Tim Mahendran as Francois.
For full cast information go to: www.andjulietthemusical.co.uk
Previews in Manchester began last night (10 Sepetember 2019). After its limited season at Manchester Opera House (finishing on Saturday 12 October) & Juliet begins performances in London at The Shaftesbury Theatre on Saturday 2 November
A timely and timeless tale of one independent young woman, & Juliet is a riotous comic blast of fun and glorious pop music that proves when it comes to love, there's always life after Romeo...
& Juliet is packed with some of the biggest pop anthems from acclaimed songwriter Max Martin and recorded by artists including Backstreet Boys, Justin Timberlake,Britney Spears, Katy Perry and Ariana Grande, all brilliantly arranged by Tony® and Grammy Award-winning orchestrator Bill Sherman.
Photo Credit: Michael Wharley
Miriam Teak Lee, Olivier Thomsett, Jordan Luke Gage
Jordan Luke Gage, Miriam-Teak Lee
Melanie La Barrie, David Badella
Tim Mahendran, Arun Blair-Mangut
Olivier Thomsett
Miriam Teak Lee
Miriam Teak Lee, Olivier Thomsett, Jordan Luke Gage
The Cast of & JULIET
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
News broke yesterday that Disney+ has scrapped the previously announced Muppets series, from Josh Gad, Adam Horowitz, and Eddy Kitsis. The project was... (read more)
Show Choir Will Count As Physical Education Requirement in Ohio
A state representative in Ohio has announced that show choir will be considered a physical education requirement.... (read more)
JERSEY BOYS National Tour Announces Casting and Dates For 2019-20 Touring Year
Casting and tour dates have been announced for the 2019-20 touring season of the Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning hit musical JERSEY BOYS, the s... (read more)
Chicago Cast of SIX Will Reprise Their Roles For Broadway Run
Six on Broadway has found its queens! Reprising their roles from the Chicago run of Six earlier this year are Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon, A... (read more)
VIDEO: Donny and Marie Osmond Discuss Going Solo on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
Donny and Marie Osmond recently sat down with CBS Sunday Morning to discuss the ending of their Vegas show, their careers, and future plans.... (read more)
Matthew Broderick And Sarah Jessica Parker Will Lead PLAZA SUITE On Broadway
BroadwayWorld has learned that real-life married couple Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker will come to Broadway in Neil Simon's Plaza Suite f... (read more)