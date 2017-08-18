Photo Flash: Lin-Manuel Miranda & James Corden in Crosswalk the Musical HAIR

Aug. 18, 2017  

On last night's LATE LATE SHOW, James Corden invited Broadway superstar Lin-Manuel Miranda to star in his most challenging role yet - HAIR - performed in a real crosswalk on Beverly Boulevard at CBS. Check out photos from the performance below and watch the video here!

Hair: The American Tribal Love-Rock Musical is a rock musical with a book and lyrics by James Rado and Gerome Ragni and music by Galt MacDermot. A product of the hippie counterculture and sexual revolution of the late 1960s, several of its songs became anthems of the anti-Vietnam War peace movement.

After an off-Broadway debut in October 1967 at Joseph Papp's Public Theater and a subsequent run at the Cheetah nightclub from December 1967 through January 1968, the show opened on Broadway in April 1968 and ran for 1,750 performances. A Broadway revival opened in 2009, earning the Tony Award and Drama Desk Award for best revival of a musical.

Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS


