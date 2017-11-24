Photo Flash: Leslie Odom Jr, Broadway Casts Perform on MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE

The casts of Broadway's ANASTASIA, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, ONCE ON THIS ISLAND and SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - THE BROADWAY MUSICAL performed on Macy's 91st Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City yesterday. During the parade, Tony Award winner Leslie Odom Jr. was joined by the cast and muppets of SESAME STREET for a performance of "We Come Together." Check out photos of the appearances below!

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is the nation's biggest and most anticipated holiday celebration. Broadcast nationally on NBC on Thanksgiving Day, with millions of families nationwide tuning in to watch the excitement unfold, the TODAY Show's Matt Lauer, Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker hosted the three-hour broadcast.

Taking to the streets of New York City on board one of Macy's signature floating stages, and thrilling the nation with their performances at Herald Square was 98 Degrees, Lauren Alaina, Cam, Sabrina Carpenter, Andra Day & Common, Sara Evans, Jimmy Fallon & The Roots, Flo Rida, Goo Goo Dolls, Kat Graham, Andy Grammer, Angelica Hale, Olivia Holt, Nicky Jam, Wyclef Jean, Bravo's TOP CHEF stars Padma Lakshmi & Tom Colicchio, Dustin Lynch, MISS AMERICA 2018 Cara Mund, Bebe Rexha, Smokey Robinson, Jojo Siwa and many more!

Photo credit: Eric Liebowitz/NBC



THE 91ST ANNUAL MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE -- Pictured: (l-r) Abby Cadabby, Elmo, Big Bird, Leslie Odom Jr., Grover

THE 91ST ANNUAL MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE -- Pictured: Cast of "Once on This Island" perform

THE 91ST ANNUAL MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE -- Pictured: Cast of "Anastasia" perform

THE 91ST ANNUAL MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE -- Pictured: Cast of "Anastasia" perform

THE 91ST ANNUAL MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE -- Pictured: Cast of "Dear Evan Hansen" perform

THE 91ST ANNUAL MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE -- Pictured: Cast of "SpongeBob SquarePants" perform





