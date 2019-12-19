Photo Flash: Lesli Margherita, Mario Cantone and More at MICHAEL LONGORIA'S HOLIDAY HOP CONCERT

Tuesday night at The Green Room 42 in New York City, Michael Longoria's Holiday Hop brought Christmas cheer to benefit Opening Act. The one night only concert was produced by Michael Longoria, Liz Skollar of Skollar PR and Taylor James of 42West PR as a benefit for the students of Opening Act, an organization that seeks to level the playing field for students by specifically partnering with NYC schools that have lower than average graduation rates (as few as 33% of students graduating in four years) and an evident lack of theater programming.

See photos of the event below!

The evening featured Michael Longoria, Tony Nominee Charl Brown, Olivier Winner Lesli Margherita, Mario Catone, Daniel Reichard, Jaime Cepero, Ashanti J'Aria and Danny Longoria.





