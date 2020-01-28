Photo Flash: Laura Osnes, Kyle Selig, and Tommy Bracco Host Broadway Workshop Master Classes

On Monday, January 20th, Broadway stars Laura Osnes, Kyle Selig, and Tommy Bracco, all taught a one-day master class at Broadway Workshop in New York City. Students in the master class had the opportunity to work with Tony Nominee Laura Osnes on song interpretation and audition technique, with Mean Girls star Kyle Selig on improvisation, and with Newsies and Pretty Woman star Tommy Bracco on dance. The master class was musical directed by the Broadway Princess Party's Ben Rauhala and run by Broadway Workshop director Marc Tumminelli. The sold-out workshop included 14 students between the ages of 12-19 from all over the United States.

Broadway Workshop is a New York City based youth theatre company that offers training for young actors who have a strong passion for the performing arts. Broadway Workshop gives students the opportunity to work with the top actors, directors and casting directors in the business. Broadway Workshop offers year-round masterclasses and workshops rooted in the fundamentals of musical theatre, and has a jam-packed lineup of intensives for Summer 2020, and an exciting spring Main Stage season, featuring the shows Chicago and We Will Rock You.

For more information on Broadway Workshop visit - www.BroadwayWorkshop.com





