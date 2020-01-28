Photo Flash: Laura Osnes, Kyle Selig, and Tommy Bracco Host Broadway Workshop Master Classes
On Monday, January 20th, Broadway stars Laura Osnes, Kyle Selig, and Tommy Bracco, all taught a one-day master class at Broadway Workshop in New York City. Students in the master class had the opportunity to work with Tony Nominee Laura Osnes on song interpretation and audition technique, with Mean Girls star Kyle Selig on improvisation, and with Newsies and Pretty Woman star Tommy Bracco on dance. The master class was musical directed by the Broadway Princess Party's Ben Rauhala and run by Broadway Workshop director Marc Tumminelli. The sold-out workshop included 14 students between the ages of 12-19 from all over the United States.
Broadway Workshop is a New York City based youth theatre company that offers training for young actors who have a strong passion for the performing arts. Broadway Workshop gives students the opportunity to work with the top actors, directors and casting directors in the business. Broadway Workshop offers year-round masterclasses and workshops rooted in the fundamentals of musical theatre, and has a jam-packed lineup of intensives for Summer 2020, and an exciting spring Main Stage season, featuring the shows Chicago and We Will Rock You.
For more information on Broadway Workshop visit - www.BroadwayWorkshop.com
Photo Credit: Rebecca Michelson
Laura Osnes and Broadway Workshop Student
Kyle Selig and Broadway Workshop Students
Tommy Bracco and Broadway Workshop Students
Broadway Workshop Student
Broadway Workshop Students
Broadway Workshop Student
Broadway Workshop Students
Broadway Workshop Students
Laura Osnes and Broadway Workshop Student
Laura Osnes, Ben Rauhala and Broadway Workshop Students
Kyle Selig and Broadway Workshop Students
Stage and Screen Actress Marsha Kramer, Best Known For MODERN FAMILY, Has Passed Away
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Marsha Kramer, best known for her role on Modern Family, has passed away.... (read more)
Alex Brightman Says June 6 is 'Not the End of BEETLEJUICE'
Alex Brightman revealed that there is still hope that Beetlejuice will relocate, after it departs the Winter Garden Theatre in June.... (read more)
PHOTO: Princess Diana Meets the Six Wives of Henry VIII at BroadwayCon!
You never know who is going to meet up at BroadwayCon! This year, Princess Diana (Jeanna de Waal) got to meet the six wives of Henry VIII!... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Sara Bareilles Perform 'She Used To Be Mine' On THE GRAHAM NORTON SHOW!
Sara Bareilles is making her West End debut in London's production of Waitress, leading the show as Jenna for the next six weeks! She gave fans a snea... (read more)
Photo Flash: Get a First Look at Production Photos of CLUE: A NEW COMEDY Starring John Treacy Egan and More
Performances of Clue: A New Comedy began on January 25th at Cleveland Play House.... (read more)
Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For BACK TO THE FUTURE the Musical
Rehearsal images have been released for the upcoming musical adaptation of BACK TO THE FUTURE!... (read more)
