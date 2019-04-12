Photo Flash: Katy Perry, Anita Hill, Julia Stiles, Diane von Furstenberg, Allison Williams Attend the 10th Annual DVF Awards

Last night, Diane Von Furstenberg hosted the 10th annual DVF Awards at the Brooklyn Museum where she recognized five extraordinary women who are making a difference in their communities and around the world.

Honorees included: Professor Anita Hill (DVF Lifetime Leadership Award),Katy Perry (DVF Inspiration Award),Susan Burton (DVF People's Voice Award), Nadia Murad (DVF International Award) and Hadeel Mustafa Anabtawi (DVF International Award). Presenters included: Gloria Steinem, Arianna Huffington, Julia Stiles and Allison Williams. Elaine Welteroth emceed, Chloe X Halle performed and Vashtie DJed.

Notable guests included: Barry Diller, Talita von Furstenberg, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Seth and Alexi Meyers, Sarah Jones, Olivia Palermo, Derek Blasberg, Cindy McCain Maye Musk, Coco Rocha, Fran Lebowitz, Sheila Nevins, Shahadi Wright Joseph and more.

The evening kicked off with a welcome from emcee Elaine Welteroth, who looked into the crowd, saying that the event "[felt] like a family reunion except it's filled with women you've worked with or dreamed of working with, all in one space."

Presenters and honorees took to the stage, praising the bold, game-changing women in the room and urging others to continue to make strides to better the world. Julia Stiles called honoree Susan Burton "a modern day Harriet Tubman" for guiding formerly incarcerated women to a new way of life. Powerhouse duo Chloe X Halle, brought the house down with performances of "Cool People," "Down" and "Where is the Love?" KatyPerry remarked that "the goddess energy in this room is undeniable" and spoke about her work with UNICEF and the LGBTQ+ community. The crowd cheered when she said "intersectional feminism is the only kind of feminism!" Sharing words of wisdom, she claimed that "great change begins with yourself. You cannot help heal others without also being on a healing journey yourself."

Gloria Steinem introduced Professor Anita Hill, who closed the evening by delivering an especially powerful speech. Professor Hill said, "no one would have predicted 28 years ago that I would still be here. The due process is designed to make women like myself disappear." She ended her speech with a request from everyone in the room, saying "when the government fails, I want you to commit to standing with the women who need to be heard, deserve to be heard and have the right to be heard."

