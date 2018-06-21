Photo Flash: Kate Baldwin Stops By CHURCH AND STATE at Berkshire Theatre Group

Kate Baldwin stopped by Tuesday evening to see her husband, Graham Rowan in the Berkshire Theatre Group's production of "CHURCH & STATE." Graham plays Senator Charles Whitmore in the production. Check out Kate's visit to the show below!

Hailed as "crackling, resonant, humorous" by NPR and written by Emmy Award-nominatedJason Odell Williams (Brain Games), Church & State is a fast-paced and witty look at the life of a politician, whose belief system gets shaken to the core...three days before his bid for re-election. Church & State will have you talking, and Tweeting, long after the curtain closes. Church & State is sponsored by: Lead Sponsor, Bobbie Hallig; Furlano and Arace, PC, Massachusetts Cultural Council, The Shubert Foundation.

Church & State premiered in Los Angeles in 2016 and received three Ovation Award nominations, including Best Playwriting for an Original Play and Best Production. For its Off Broadway premiere in 2017 it received an Off Broadway Alliance Award nomination for Best Play.

Church & State will play the following performance schedule: Monday-Thursday at 7pm,Friday and Saturday at 8pm. Wednesday and Saturday at 2pm. Special Talkbacks will follow with guest hosts each performance.

Tickets for Church & State are $56, and $47 for Previews. Tickets may be purchased in person at the Colonial Ticket Office at 111 South Street, Pittsfield or by calling (413) 997-4444 or online at www.BerkshireTheatreGroup.org. The Ticket Office is open Monday-Saturday 10am-5pm, Sundays 10am-2pm or on any performance day from 10am until curtain. All plays, schedules, casting and prices are subject to change.

Photo credit: Bryce Payne

