Photo Flash: John Legend, Sara Bareilles, and More Perform At JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR LIVE IN CONCERT FYC Event

Last night, Monday, May 21 at The Egyptian Theater in Hollywood, CA, NBC's critically and commercially acclaimed "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert" was celebrated with a robust panel discussion and special musical performances.

The star-studded panel included composer and executive producer Andrew Lloyd Webber, stars John Legend, Sara Bareilles and Brandon Victor Dixon, executive producers Neil Meron and Craig Zadan, director David Leveaux, choreographer Camille A. Brown, production designer Jason Ardizzone-West and music producer Harvey Mason, Jr.

The event was moderated by NBC's "World of Dance" judge Derek Hough, and also featured musical performances, including a first time ever performance of "I Don't Know How to Love Him" by Sara Bareilles, accompanied by Andrew Lloyd Webber. John Legend closed out the evening with his current hit "A Good Night."

"Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert" was produced by Universal Television, The Really Useful Group, Marc Platt Productions and Zadan/Meron Productions.

Photos courtesy of NBC

