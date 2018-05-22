JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR LIVE
Click Here for More Articles on JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR LIVE

Photo Flash: John Legend, Sara Bareilles, and More Perform At JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR LIVE IN CONCERT FYC Event

May. 22, 2018  

Last night, Monday, May 21 at The Egyptian Theater in Hollywood, CA, NBC's critically and commercially acclaimed "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert" was celebrated with a robust panel discussion and special musical performances.

The star-studded panel included composer and executive producer Andrew Lloyd Webber, stars John Legend, Sara Bareilles and Brandon Victor Dixon, executive producers Neil Meron and Craig Zadan, director David Leveaux, choreographer Camille A. Brown, production designer Jason Ardizzone-West and music producer Harvey Mason, Jr.

The event was moderated by NBC's "World of Dance" judge Derek Hough, and also featured musical performances, including a first time ever performance of "I Don't Know How to Love Him" by Sara Bareilles, accompanied by Andrew Lloyd Webber. John Legend closed out the evening with his current hit "A Good Night."

"Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert" was produced by Universal Television, The Really Useful Group, Marc Platt Productions and Zadan/Meron Productions.

Photos courtesy of NBC

Related Articles


12 DAYS TO GO - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND or CAROUSEL for Best Revival...


More Hot Stories For You

  • Stage & Screen Legend Patricia Morison Dies at 103
  • BWW Exclusive: A Loverly Day in the Life of MY FAIR LADY's Christopher Faison!
  • Who Won Big at the 2018 Chita Rivera Awards? - Full List of Winners!
  • Who Won at the 2018 Obie Awards? Full List!
  • Photos: Broadway's Alex Brightman Ties the Knot in Brooklyn!
  • Broadway Method Academy Announces Stephen Sondheim Award Nominees

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       