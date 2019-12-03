Photo Flash: Jessie Mueller and Megan Hilty Join Seth Rudestsky at The Town Hall
The Town Hall presents the return of internationally acclaimed concert series Seth Rudetsky's Broadway, hosted and music directed by Sirius/XM Radio star Seth Rudetsky and produced by Mark Cortale, at The Town Hall (123 W. 43rd Street).
On Monday, December 2, 2019, Seth welcomed Broadway stars Megan Hilty and Jessie Mueller. Megan and Jessie starred in the Lifetime film "Patsy and Loretta," the untold true story of the friendship between two of country music's greatest icons, Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn.
The format of each concert is a seamless mix of intimate behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's funny, insightful and revealing questions - and the music from the star's stellar Broadway career.
Seth Rudetsky's Broadway series continues with Patina Miller on February 3rd and Brian Stokes Mitchell on April 13th.
For tickets and information, visit www.thetownhall.org or call (212) 997-6661. This series is raising funds for Sandy Hook Promise. For more info visit: www.sandyhookpromise.org.
See photos from the event below!
Photo Credit: Luiz Cribeiro
Jessie Mueller, Seth Rudetsky, Megan Hilty
Jessie Mueller, Seth Rudetsky, Megan Hilty
