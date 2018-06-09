Photo Flash: Jeremy Jordan, Jennifer Damiano, and More Sing Gwen Stefani at Feinstein's/54 Below

The Broadway Loves series returned to Feinstein's/54 Below on May 28th when over a dozen of Broadway's most distinctive voices celebrated the two-decade long, multi-platinum career of Grammy Award winner and fashion icon Gwen Stefani. The concerts were musically directed and produced by Benjamin Rauhala.

Broadway Loves Gwen Stefani featured a set-list filled with iconic hits both from her four multi-platinum solo albums, including "Hollaback Girl," and "Used To Love You," as well as timeless classics from her time as the front-woman of No Doubt, including "Don't Speak," "Hella Good," and a dozen more from both catalogs.

Check out photos below of Broadway's best celebrating one of the most distinctive, vivacious, and iconic vocalists and songwriters of our generation!

Photo Credit: Michael Hull

