Photo Flash: Jeremy Jordan, Jennifer Damiano, and More Sing Gwen Stefani at Feinstein's/54 Below
The Broadway Loves series returned to Feinstein's/54 Below on May 28th when over a dozen of Broadway's most distinctive voices celebrated the two-decade long, multi-platinum career of Grammy Award winner and fashion icon Gwen Stefani. The concerts were musically directed and produced by Benjamin Rauhala.
Broadway Loves Gwen Stefani featured a set-list filled with iconic hits both from her four multi-platinum solo albums, including "Hollaback Girl," and "Used To Love You," as well as timeless classics from her time as the front-woman of No Doubt, including "Don't Speak," "Hella Good," and a dozen more from both catalogs.
Check out photos below of Broadway's best celebrating one of the most distinctive, vivacious, and iconic vocalists and songwriters of our generation!
Photo Credit: Michael Hull
The full cast and band of â€œBroadway Loves Gwen Stefaniâ€?
Benjamin Rauhala and Jeremy Jordan
Benjamin Rauhala and Jennifer Damiano
Rachel Mackenzie, Sean Doherty, and Jillian Soares
Eric Schedin, Gene Rauhala, and Andrew Halchak
Gene Rauhala and Benjamin Rauhala
Charlie Rosen, Jon Epcar, and Alan Stevens Hewitt
Benjamin Rauhala and Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf
Emma Hunton opens the show with â€œSpiderwebsâ€?
Carrie St. Louis sings â€œSettle Downâ€?
Carrie St. Louis sings â€œSettle Downâ€?
Nathan Salstone sings â€œUsed To Love Youâ€?
Nathan Salstone sings â€œUsed To Love Youâ€?
Christine Dwyer sings â€œJust A Girlâ€?
Christine Dwyer sings â€œJust A Girlâ€?
Ginna Le Vine sings â€œBathwaterâ€?
Ginna Le Vine sings â€œBathwaterâ€?
Jennifer Damiano sings â€œEverything In Timeâ€?
Jennifer Damiano sings â€œEverything In Timeâ€?
Jennifer Damiano sings â€œEverything In Timeâ€?
Janet Krupin sings â€œHey Babyâ€?
Adam J. Levy sings â€œMake Me Like Youâ€?
Adam J. Levy sings â€œMake Me Like Youâ€?
Sean Doherty sings â€œThe Sweet Escapeâ€?
Sean Doherty sings â€œThe Sweet Escapeâ€?
Ginna Le Vine sings â€œSimple Kind of Lifeâ€?
Emma Hunton sings â€œSunday Morningâ€?
Emma Hunton sings â€œSunday Morningâ€?
Kyle Dean Massey sings â€œWhat You Waiting For?â€?
Kyle Dean Massey sings â€œWhat You Waiting For?â€?
Kyle Dean Massey sings â€œWhat You Waiting For?â€?
Daniel Quadrino sings â€œMe Without Youâ€?
Daniel Quadrino sings â€œMe Without Youâ€?
Rachel Mackenzie and Jillian Soares sing â€œUnderneath It Allâ€?
Jeremy Jordan sings â€œDonâ€™t Speakâ€?
Jeremy Jordan sings â€œDonâ€™t Speakâ€?
Jeremy Jordan sings â€œDonâ€™t Speakâ€?
Mairi Dorman Phaneuf and Jeremy Jordan
Jeremy Jordan sings â€œDonâ€™t Speakâ€?
Benjamin Rauhala hosts â€œBroadway Loves Gwen Stefaniâ€?
Janet Krupin sings â€œHollaback Girlâ€?
Janet Krupin sings â€œHollaback Girlâ€?