Photo Flash: Jason Robert Brown Takes the Stage at L.A.'s Bourbon Room

For one night only, Tony Award-winning composer Jason Robert Brown hit the stage at The Bourbon Room Hollywood. See photos from the evening below!

Jason Robert Brown is the composer and lyricist of Parade, The Bridges of Madison Country, The Last Five Years, Songs for a New World, 13 and Honeymoon In Vegas. He tours the world with his band, singing and playing songs from his shows and solo albums.

Brown said of the evening, "Do you mean I get to play with some of my favorite musicians, have some of my favorite singers come and join me, in my second hometown, in a fantastic space? I'm so lucky and grateful to come back to LA for the first time in two years to make some amazing music."





