Photo Flash: Inside the 2020 Chinese New Year Spectacular VI at Carnegie Hall

On Friday, February 7th, 2020, for its sixth running, Carnegie Hall opened its doors to the annual Chinese New Year Spectacular, to ring in the Lunar New Year.

A spirit of celebration surrounded Zankel Hall, as a diverse and multicultural crowd gathered to listen to music from Kunqu Opera to classical piano. "This year's Spectacular VI Concert is a diverse blend of cultures and musical sounds. We're thrilled to have such a strong and energetic group of new and returning talent," said Charles W. Sullivan, Spectacular VI Concert co-producer and president of Premier Event Management, Inc.

The evening opened with Kunqu Opera, performed by Jiehua Shi, Min Cheng and Qinglin Cai, with accompanying traditional Chinese music, including instruments such as the Kunqu flute, played by Ming Zhou. Kunqu Opera, one of the oldest extant forms of Chinese opera, incorporates poetry, dance, and acting, to create dramatic narrative and engaging aesthetics and sounds. It is certainly a multi-sensory experience; the majesty of their resplendent robes, dazzling headpieces, and intricately elaborate make-up, clash and confront the delicacy of the flute and the exciting tonal ranges of the singing, in a striking and occasionally startling manner.

To follow the acclaimed classical pianist, Cong Bi, offered two masterful and hauntingly beautiful Beethoven renditions. I felt enchanted and entranced by the spectral reflection of Bi's hands mirrored against the obsidian grand piano lid. The dance between his hands and their reflection further emphasised the drama and precise urgency of Beethoven's 'Appassionata'. The speed at which Bi applied his skill guided me into a delectable fever dream; a monochromatic blur juxtaposed by clean, sharp notes to tickle the brain.

I had the great pleasure to talk with two of the evening's standout performers; Quan Chen and Deni Bonet. Quan Chen, an established and expressive soprano, returning to Carnegie Hall, stunned the audience with both her solo performance and in her accompaniment with The Athenians, a dynamic group of virtuoso opera singers. A Puccini aficionado to her core, the passion and emotion of Chen reverberated magnificently around the hall. Maestro Wroe, the conductor of New York City Opera, who knows Chen well said, 'Ms. Chen is attracted to music that speaks to the soul... She demands your attention, she draws you into her performances and she wraps you in an intensely musical sound-world that is irresistible.' He went onto to discuss her creative process as a, 'combination of firstly building a technique and a beauty of sound to then support her vision of the music, and secondly listening to the great masters to understand why they were revered so much. There is no shame in mirroring genius.'

To complete the evening, Deni Bonet, an American singer/songwriter/violinist, upped the tempo and performed energetic numbers of her own creation, including 'Last Girl on Earth' and 'Primal Dream'. Her exquisite and dynamic violin playing was truly exemplified in a dizzying solo, in which her strings laughed, screamed, rejoiced and bellowed, in swings between compelling crescendo and its delicate opposite. Bonet has always been musically inclined and was even accepted into the Prep School of Juilliard at the impressive age of six. She playfully describes her music as, 'quirky, melodic and fun folk-rock', which, in its delightful contradiction, complimented the classical music of the evening.

Three hours on and the sixth Chinese New Year Spectacular was drawing to a close. "This one-of-a-kind concert will be unique in its history, and we are extremely honored to continue to host this tradition at Carnegie Hall for six consecutive years," said Lily Li, Spectacular VI Concert co-producer and chief executive. "Our mission and passion for this event is to showcase a multicultural blend of music and art for our multicultural audience."

This year's Chinese New Year Spectacular was nothing short of spectacular. A dazzling showcase of dance and music, honoring ancient traditions and celebrating new collaborations; the perfect start to a New Year!



Jiehua Shi & Min Cheng perform Kunqu Opera. Photo: Jill Nelson

Qinglin Cai masters Kunqu. Photo: Jill Nelson

Pianist Cong Bi. Photo: Jill Nelson

Soprano Quan Cheng. Photo: Jill Nelson

Deni Bonet performs. Photo: Jill Nelson

The Athenians, photo: Jill Nelson.





