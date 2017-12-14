Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal for THE HOMECOMING QUEEN at Atlantic Theater Company

Atlantic Theater Company presents the world premiere production of The Homecoming Queen, written by Ngozi Anyanwu and directed by Awoye Timpo. The Homecoming Queen begins previews Wednesday, January 10th, 2018 and will open Monday, January 22nd for a limited engagement through Sunday, February 11th, 2018 Off-Broadway at Atlantic Theater Company's Stage 2 (330 West 16th Street). BroadwayWorld has a sneak peek at the company in rehearsal below!

The Homecoming Queen will feature Oberon K.A. Adjepong (Uncommon Sense), Segun Akande (Netflix's "Burning Sands"), Ebbe Bassey (Saving Father), Vinie Burrows (Good Person of Szechwan), Patrice Johnson (For Colored Girls...), Mirirai Sithole (School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play), Mfoniso Udofia (playwright, Sojourners and Her Portmanteau), and Zenzi Williams (Broadway's The Crucible).

A bestselling novelist returns to Nigeria to care for her ailing father, but before she can bury him, she'll have to relearn the traditions she's long forgotten. Having been absent for over a decade, she must collide with her culture, traumatic past, painful regrets, and the deep, deep love she thought she could never have.

The Homecoming Queen will feature scenic design by Yu-Hsuan Chen, costume design by Ntokozo Fuzunina Kunene, lighting design by Oona Curley, sound design by Amatus Karim-Ali, movement direction by Hope Boykin, music direction by Nolufefe Mtshabe, dialect by Ebbe Bassey, and casting by Caparelliotis Casting: David Caparelliotis, CSA and Lauren Port, CSA and Joseph Gery.

Photo Credit: Ahron R. Foster

