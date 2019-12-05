Photo Flash: Inside Alvin Ailey Dance Theater 2020 Opening Night Benefit At City Center
Last night, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's 2019-2020 holiday season engagement at New York City Center kicked off with a star-studded Opening Night Gala Benefit performance and party led by Artistic Director Robert Battle, with award-winning actress and singer Renée Elise Goldsberry as honorary chair.
Elaine Wynn and The Elaine P. Wynn & Family Foundation were honored for their generous contributions which have supported the creation of new works as well as the Elaine Wynn & Family Education Wing, which in 2017 added three floors - featuring four dance studios and two classrooms - to The Joan Weill Center for Dance, New York's largest building dedicated to dance. The award was presented by Battle and accepted by Elaine Wynn.
The evening's program featured a one-night-only performance of two Merce Cunningham Centennial Solos that were part of this year's 100th anniversary celebration of his birth - marking the first time this landmark choreographer's work was seen on the Ailey stage - as well as a special excerpt of Artistic Director Robert Battle's Channels to honor and memorialize opera great Jessye Norman, set to her recorded performance of a Johannes Brahms lied - a 19th-century German art song - and culminated with Alvin Ailey's masterpiece Revelations, performed with live music.
Following the performance, the celebration continued at the New York Midtown Hilton's Grand Ballroom where approximately 800 guests joined Robert Battle, Artistic Director Emerita Judith Jamison, and the stars of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater for dinner and dancing with live music by the premier band Élan Artists. Special guests in attendance from the worlds of entertainment, business, philanthropy and politics included Angela Bassett, Charles Blow, Jillian Hervey (Lion Babe), André Holland, Sunny Hostin, Judith Jamison, Carmen de Lavallade, Phylicia Rashad, Ryan Jamaal Swain, Lorraine Toussaint, and many more.
The gala Co-Chairs were Emily & Len Blavatnik, Paulette Mullings Bradnock & Howard Bradnock, Mellody Hobson & George Lucas, Daria L & Eric J. Wallach and Joan & Sandy Weill. Nearly $2.3 million was raised in support of the creation of new works, scholarships to The Ailey School - which is celebrating its 50th anniversary, and Ailey's extensive educational programs for young people.
Throughout the New York City Center engagement, Ailey's 32 remarkable dancers will unveil four premieres, two new productions, and a variety of returning favorites, classics, and special programs. The Company will continue to inspire audiences across North America with a coast-to-coast city tour beginning in February 2020. For more information, visit www.alvinailey.org.
Photo Flash: Christopher Duggan/Ailey DCP/Pete Monsanto
Gala Co-Chairs with Artistic Director Robert Battle Honoree Elaine Wynn and Board Member Gillian Wynn
Associate Artistic Director Masazumi Chaya and the Company
Artistic Director Robert Battle Linda Celeste Sims Associate Artistic Director Masazumi Chaya far left and the Company
Alvin Ailey Dance Theater
Alvin Ailey Dance Theater
Honoree Elaine Wynn and Ailey's Artistic Director Robert Battle
Gala Co-Chair and Board Chairman Daria L. Wallach and Artistic Director Robert Battle
Honoree Elaine Wynn and Ailey's Executive Director Bennett Rink
Elan Artists Entertainment at Alvin Ailey's Opening Night Gala Benefit
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's Yazzmeen Laidler center
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's Corrin Rachelle Mitchell and Jessica Pinkett.
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's Akua Noni Parker and Yannick Lebrun
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Something great is coming! Rehearsals are currently underway for this season's Broadway revival of the classic musical West Side Story, directed by To... (read more)
Los Angeles Michael Jackson Musical To Blame Sex Abuse Allegations On Glove; Johnny Depp Will Not Produce
Another new musical about Michael Jackson is currently in the works - told from the point of view of his glove.... (read more)
BEETLEJUICE Breaks Winter Garden Box Office Record
BEETLEJUICE, presented by Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures (Mark Kaufman) and Langley Park Productions (Kevin McCormick), announced Beetlejuice broke the... (read more)
Broadway's TINA Breaks All-Time Box Office Record at Lunt-Fontanne Theatre
Broadway's TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL shattered the all-time box office record at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street) for the week en... (read more)
Breaking: Beth Leavel and Taylor Iman Jones Will Lead THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Musical; Chicago Premiere Pushed to 2021
Tony Award-winner Beth Leavel will play the iconic Miranda Priestly in the new musical, The Devil Wears Prada and the role of the wide-eyed assistant,... (read more)
All the Broadway Tickets You Can Buy for $39 (or Less!) on Cyber Monday
No, this is not a drill. We've got deals on 18 (count 'em!) Broadway shows this Cyber Monday. From mega-hits like 'Mean Girls' and 'Come From Away' to... (read more)