Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with THE WRONG MAN, Previews Begin Tonight

Preview performances for MCC Theater's highly anticipated World Premiere of The Wrong Man, the new stage musical written by multi-platinum songwriter Ross Golan (book, music, lyrics), begin tonight, Wednesday, September 18, at 7:00PM at The Newman Mills Theater at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space (511 West 52nd Street).

As previously announced, The Wrong Man stars three-time Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award nominee Joshua Henry, Ciara Renée, and Ryan Vasquez. They are joined by "American Idol" finalist Anoop Desai, Tilly Evans-Krueger ("RENT: Live"), Malik Kitchen (Hamilton, Chicago), Libby Lloyd, Amber Pickens (Cirque du Soleil Paramour), Kyle Robinson (An American in Paris), Debbie Christine Tjong (Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future), and Julius Williams.

The production marks the reunion of Hamilton's Tony Award-winning and two-time Emmy Award-winning director Thomas Kail and Emmy, three-time Tony, four-time Grammy Award-winning orchestrator Alex Lacamoire. The production will also feature choreography by two-time Emmy winning choreographer Travis Wall.

The creative team for The Wrong Man includes scenic design by Tony Award winner Rachel Hauck, costume design by Jennifer Moeller and Kristin Isola, lighting design by Betsy Adams, sound design by Tony Award winner Nevin Steinberg, hair and make-up design by Tommy Kurzman, music direction by Taylor Peckham, and casting by Telsey + Company. The Production Stage Manager is Jason Pacella. Tickets are now available at mcctheater.org

In this singular and exciting new work, The Wrong Man meets the wrong woman in the wrong place at the wrong time. Set in Reno, Nevada, The Wrong Man tells the story of Duran, a man just scraping by, who is accused of a murder he says he didn't commit.

Photo Credit: Da Ping Luo





