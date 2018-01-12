Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with Signature's AT HOME AT THE ZOO

BroadwayWorld has a first look at Edward Albee's At Home at the Zoo; check out the cast and creatives in rehearsal!

Edward Albee's At Home at the Zoo: Homelife & The Zoo Story runs January 30 - March 11, 2018 with a Wednesday, February 21 opening night on The Irene Diamond Stage at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Street between 9th and 10th Avenues). In act one, Homelife, we meet Peter and his wife, who live a comfortable but vaguely unhappy bourgeois existence; in the second act, the classic The Zoo Story, Peter is forever altered by an oddly persistent stranger in Central Park. With jolts of brutality and Albee's signature dark humor, this seminal play explores both the love and the cruelty that we inflict on each other every day.

The cast includes two-time Tony Award-winner Katie Finneran (Noises Off, Promises, Promises), Tony Award-winner Robert Sean Leonard (The Invention of Love, "House"), Emmy Award-nominee Paul Sparks ("House of Cards," "Boardwalk Empire").

Photo Credit: Ahron R. Foster

