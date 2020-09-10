Photo Flash: HADESTOWN Stars André De Shields And Eva Noblezada Take the Stage For Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Virtual Fundraiser

De Shields and Noblezada performed to raise funds for the trust’s Art Connects Us: A Critical Fund for the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust campaign.

On September 10th, Pittsburgh Cultural Trust presented a virtual fundraiser, To the World We Dream About, to support the trust's Art Connects Us: A Critical Fund for the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust campaign.

The evening, sponsored by PNC, featured an exclusive performance by Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award winner André De Shields and Grammy Award winner and Two-time Tony nominee Eva Noblezada, current members of the Tony and Grammy Award-winning cast of HADESTOWN, which is among the shows planned for the Trust's 2020-2021 PNC Broadway season. They were accompanied by Matt Podd on piano. The concert was filmed at Birdland in New York.

For their performance Noblezada perfomed 'All I've Ever Known' from Hadestown and 'How Far I'll Go' from Moana. Tony-winner De Shields performed 'None of Us Are Free' and 'Believe in Yourself ' from The Wiz. The two joined forces for the famous duet 'Happy Days Are Here Again/Get Happy'.

The Cultural Trust faces a $6 million deficit due to a steep drop in ticket sales, theater rentals and parking revenue because of COVID-19 shutdowns. Since 1984, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, a non-profit arts organization, has worked to make the Steel City a place where the arts can flourish. Their efforts have focused on the cultural and economic development of the Cultural District, a 14-square-block area of downtown Pittsburgh. What was once a downtrodden red light district now thrives as a vibrant center for culture, art, food, and community. Pittsburgh's Cultural District stands as a nationwide model for how the arts can play a pivotal role in urban revitalization.

Each year, millions of people visit the Cultural District to expand their horizons in our theaters, galleries, and public art environments. Patrons enjoy thousands of world-class performing arts events and visual arts exhibitions. Pittsburgh residents of all ages connect and learn with the Trust's comprehensive education and community engagement opportunities. Local arts organizations collaborate to build a stronger cultural community through the power of partnerships.

The Cultural District acts as the anchor for all of that work. The Trust's superior venues and gallery spaces allow resident companies, community organizations, artists, and promoters to reach audiences large and small. In total, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust manages more than one million square feet of real estate in the District. Step outside those buildings to find numerous public art installations that beautify Pittsburgh's largest arts neighborhood.

Photo Credit: Lia Chang

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You