Photo Flash: Go Inside Rehearsal for CAROLINE, OR CHANGE on Broadway, Starring Sharon D. Clarke, Caissie Levy, Chip Zien and More
Roundabout Theatre Company presents the Broadway revival of Tony Kushner & Jeanine Tesori's Tony Award nominated and Olivier Award winning musical Caroline, or Change, starring 2019 Olivier Award winner Sharon D Clarke reprising her role as "Caroline" from the acclaimed West End production.
Head inside rehearsal as the cast gears up for their big Broadway run!
Caroline, or Change features a book & lyrics by Tony Kushner, music by Jeanine Tesori, direction by Michael Longhurst and choreography by Ann Yee.
Caroline, or Change will begin performances on March 13, 2020 and open on April 7, 2020 at Studio 54 on Broadway (254 West 54th Street).
Direct from a smash-hit run on London's West End, this new production of Tony Kushner (Angels in America) and Jeanine Tesori's (Fun Home) explosive musical launches to "the titanic dimensions of greatness" (Ben Brantley, The New York Times). The "incandescent" (Holly Williams, Time Out London) Sharon D Clarke stars in an exhilarating, Olivier Award-winning performance as Caroline, an African-American maid whose world of 1963 Louisiana ripples with change both large and small. Erupting with transcendent songs and larger-than-life imagination, Caroline, or Change explores how, in times of great transformation, even the simplest acts shake the earth.
Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel
Harper Miles, Samantha Williams, Nya, and Anastasia Thomas
Harper Miles, Sharon D Clarke, Nya, and Anastasia Thomas
Caissie Levy, Sharon D Clarke
Nya, Kevin S. McAllister, Harper Miles, Nasia Thomas and Sharon D Clarke
Sharon D Clarke and Samantha Williams
Sharon D Clarke and John Cariani
Chinua Baraka Payne, Alexander Bello, Samantha Williams, and Jonah Mussolino
Nya, Nasia Thomas, Alexander Bello, and Harper Miles
