Photo Flash: Get a First Look at MARILYN! THE NEW MUSICAL in Las Vegas

Jun. 2, 2018  

Marilyn! The New Musical officially opened last night, June 1, just in time for Marilyn's birthday. The original musical based on the life of Marilyn Monroe opened at Paris Las Vegas. Written, directed and produced by Tegan Summer, CEO of Prospect House Entertainment, in partnership with Authentic Brands Group, owner of the Estate of Marilyn Monroe, the new musical features acclaimed Broadway actress Ruby Lewis as the resident Marilyn Monroe.

Check out a first look at the production below!

Marilyn! The New Musical features 15 original musical numbers as well as classics like "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend" and "My Heart Belongs to Daddy," telling the story of one of the world's most famous women, from her days as Norma Jeane overcoming a difficult childhood, to her meteoric rise to stardom and becoming one of the biggest and most enduring sex symbols of all time.

The Marilyn! cast includes the best talent that Broadway, Los Angeles and Las Vegas have to offer including: Brittney Bertier as Norma Jeane, Frank Lawson as Charlie, Marilyn's trusted driver, Travis Cloer as Milton Greene, Chris Fore as Bill Pursel, Randal Keith as Darryl F. Zanuck, Christopher Showerman as Joe DiMaggio, Matthew Tyler as Arthur Miller, Lindsay Roginski as Jane Russell, Una Eggerts as Jayne Mansfield, and Chanel Edwards-Frederick as Ella Fitzgerald. Kelley Jakle will serve as the swing for Marilyn Monroe. In addition, the show anticipates a rotating cast of celebrity guest performers in the lead and supporting roles.

Additional production credits include music and additional lyrics by Gregory Nabours, choreography by Ferly Prado, set design by Matt Steinbrenner and casting by Michael Donovan.

Marilyn! The New Musical will perform Tuesday through Sunday at 7 p.m. Ticket prices start at $49, plus applicable taxes and fees, and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com/Marilyn starting Friday, April 6 at 10 a.m. PT. An exclusive presale for Total Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program, will be available from Wednesday, April 4at 10 a.m. PT through Thursday, April 5 at 10 p.m. PT.

Photo Credit: Denise Truscello

Ruby Lewis
Ruby Lewis

Cast of MARILYN! THE NEW MUSICAL
Cast of MARILYN! THE NEW MUSICAL

Frank Lawson and the Cast of MARILYN! THE NEW MUSICAL
Frank Lawson and the Cast of MARILYN! THE NEW MUSICAL

Frank Lawson and the Cast of MARILYN! THE NEW MUSICAL
Frank Lawson and the Cast of MARILYN! THE NEW MUSICAL

Brittney Bertier
Brittney Bertier

Ruby Lewis
Ruby Lewis

Ruby Lewis
Ruby Lewis

Ruby Lewis
Ruby Lewis

Ruby Lewis
Ruby Lewis

Chanel Edwards-Frederick and the Cast of MARILYN! THE NEW MUSICAL
Chanel Edwards-Frederick and the Cast of MARILYN! THE NEW MUSICAL

Ruby Lewis
Ruby Lewis

Ruby Lewis and Una Eggerts
Ruby Lewis and Una Eggerts

Ruby Lewis and Una Eggerts
Ruby Lewis and Una Eggerts

Brittney Bertier and Ruby Lewis
Brittney Bertier and Ruby Lewis

Travis Cloer and Ruby Lewis
Travis Cloer and Ruby Lewis

Ruby Lewis
Ruby Lewis

Ruby Lewis and the Cast of MARILYN! THE NEW MUSICAL
Ruby Lewis and the Cast of MARILYN! THE NEW MUSICAL

