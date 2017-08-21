Photo Flash: First Look at Patricia Richardson in OTHER DESERT CITIES at Bucks County Playhouse

Four-time Emmy nominee Patricia Richardson stars in the Broadway hit play, "Other Desert Cities" by Jon Robin Baitz at Bucks County Playhouse (BCP) - returning to where she appeared in a record-breaking, star-studded production of "Steel Magnolias" last summer. "Other Desert Cities", directed by Sheryl Kaller, runs through September 2, 2017. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!

Family intrigue abounds. Cocktails are poured and Christmas Eve reservations are made and the zingers fly as Brooke Wyeth returns to her parents' Palm Springs home toting an explosive, about-to-be-published tell-all memoir. While she's ready to battle it out for their blessing to publish the book, nothing prepares her for what her parents have in store!

Richardson (TV's "Home Improvement" and BCP's "Steel Magnolias") stars as Polly Wyeth. Kevin Kilner (Broadway's "The Glass Menagerie" and TV's "House of Cards") plays her husband Lymon. Deirdre Madigan (Broadway's "After the Night and the Music" and BCP's "Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike") is Silda, Liza J. Bennett ("12 Years a Slave" and Broadway's "Merchant of Venice" with Al Pacino) is Brooke Wyeth and Charles Socarides ("Sons of Prophets" and TV's "When We Rise") is Trip Wyeth. Casting is by Caparelliotis Casting.

The creative team features Clarke Dunham (Scenic Designer), Michael Gilliam (Lighting Designer), Nicole V. Moody (Costume Designer) and Alex Neumann (Sound Designer). Joanna Muhlfelder is Production Stage Manager.

Single tickets to "Other Desert Cities" range from $40 - $75. Special rates for groups of 10 or more. For complete details, and to purchase tickets, please visit buckscountyplayhouse.org, call 215-862-2121, or visit the box office at 70 South Main Street, New Hope, PA.