Photo Flash: First Look at MY FAIR LADY'S Loverly New Mrs. Higgins, Rosemary Harris

Tony Award winner Rosemary Harris returns to the Broadway stage assuming the role of Mrs. Higgins in its award-winning production of Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady, directed by Bartlett Sher. Get a first look below!

Rosemary Harris returns to Lincoln Center Theater after her Tony nominated performance in the acclaimed 1996 production of Edward Albee's A Delicate Balance, directed by Gerald Gutierrez. A Tony, Emmy, and Golden Globe Award winner, she made her Broadway debut in 1952 when Moss Hart brought her to New York from her native England to be in his play The Climate of Eden (Theatre World Award). Other Broadway credits include The Road to Mecca, Waiting in the Wings, An Inspector Calls, Hay Fever, A Streetcar Named Desire, The Lion in Winter (Tony Award), and The Royal Family(1975 and 2009). She was a founding member of the APA-Phoenix, 1960-67. At the Royal National Theatre, she played Ophelia opposite Peter O'Toole in Laurence Olivier's Hamlet and Yelena in Olivier's celebrated production of Uncle Vanya. John Gielgud chose her to star opposite him in his final stage appearance in London, The Best of Friends at the Apollo Theatre. Films include Aunt May in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy and Tom and Viv (Oscar nomination). TV: "Notorious Woman" (Emmy Award), "Holocaust" (Golden Globe Award).

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

