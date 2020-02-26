Photo Flash: First Look at EASY WOMEN SMOKING LOOSE CIGARETTES at Signature Theatre

Signature Theatre presents the world premiere of Easy Women Smoking Loose Cigarettes by DC playwright Dani Stoller.

The production is directed by Stevie Zimmerman (4615 Theatre Company's Venus in Fur) and features John Austin (Arena Stage's Right to Be Forgotten, Kleptocracy) as Bobby, Shanara Gabrielle (Arena Stage's JUNK, Shakespeare Theatre Company's Romeo & Juliet) as Lee, Susan Rome (Arena Stage's Indecent, The Great Society) as Marian, Jordan Slattery (Best Medicine Rep Theater The Consul, The Tramp) as Kitty, and John Leslie Wolfe (Broadway's Parade, Signature's Titanic) as Richard. Easy Women Smoking Loose Cigarettes will run from February 18 through March 29 in Signature Theatre's ARK Theatre.

Get a first look in the photos below!

Marian, the matriarch of a far-flung Jewish family, had happily settled into retirement life with her new husband Richard. However, when a pregnant niece, the troubled boy next door and a distressed daughter with a secret show up at her door, Marian's empty nest ends up a little fuller than she imagined.

Led by Zimmerman, the creative team includes Scenic Design by Meghan Raham (Arena Stage's JQA); Lighting Design by Andrew Cissna (Signature's John); Costume Design by Debra Kim Sivigny (Signature's John); Sound Design by Kenny Neal (Signature's Heisenberg); Casting by Kelly Crandall d'Amboise; Intimacy Coordinator Casey Kaleba (Signature's Blackbeard); Production Stage Manager Karen Currie; Assistant Stage Manager Samantha Wilhelm.

Photo Credit: Christopher Mueller

John Leslie Wolfe (Richard), Shanara Gabrielle (Lee), John Austin (Bobby), and Jordan Slattery (Kitty)

John Leslie Wolfe (Richard), Shanara Gabrielle (Lee), Susan Rome (Marian), John Austin (Bobby), and Jordan Slattery (Kitty)

Shanara Gabrielle (Lee) and Jordan Slattery (Kitty)

Susan Rome (Marian) and John Leslie Wolfe (Richard)

John Leslie Wolfe (Richard) and John Austin (Bobby)

John Austin (Bobby) and Jordan Slattery (Kitty)

Shanara Gabrielle (Lee) and Susan Rome (Marian)



