Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Deborah Paredez & Donna Weng Friedman at Midday Poetry Recitation and Musical Concert

Deborah Paredez is a poet, ethnic studies scholar, and cultural critic. Donna Weng Friedman is a classical pianist, educator, producer and app developer.

Apr. 19, 2021  

The National Women's History Museum presented an inspiring midday poetry recitation and musical concert with poet Deborah Paredez and pianist Donna Weng Friedman, on their popular series, Sundays@Home.

Check out photos below!

Deborah Paredez is a poet, ethnic studies scholar, cultural critic, and longtime diva devotee. Listen to Deborah recite her original poetry and learn about her experiences as a co-founder and co-director of Canto Mundo, a national organization for Latinx poets. Donna Weng Friedman is a classical pianist, educator, producer and app developer. Enjoy a discussion on how poetry and music are often intertwined, along with performances by Donna featuring music composed by Florence Price and Chinary Ung - with special musical guest, soprano Indira Mahajan. Each musical selection was written for or inspired by a specific poem.

See this episode and much more, here:https://www.womenshistory.org/public-programs-events/nwhm-presents/sundayshome

Photos: First Look at Deborah Paredez & Donna Weng Friedman at Midday Poetry Recitation and Musical Concert
Donna Weng Friedman

Photos: First Look at Deborah Paredez & Donna Weng Friedman at Midday Poetry Recitation and Musical Concert
Deborah Paredez, Donna Weng Friedman and Liz Eberlain

Photos: First Look at Deborah Paredez & Donna Weng Friedman at Midday Poetry Recitation and Musical Concert
Indira Mahajan and Donna Weng Friedman

Photos: First Look at Deborah Paredez & Donna Weng Friedman at Midday Poetry Recitation and Musical Concert
Deborah Paredez


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Bethany Tesarck
Bethany Tesarck
Asmeret Ghebremichael
Asmeret Ghebremichael
Jacqueline B. Arnold
Jacqueline B. Arnold

Related Articles
VIDEO: Midler, Chenoweth & More Tease Michael Kors Collection Launch Photo

VIDEO: Midler, Chenoweth & More Tease Michael Kors Collection Launch

VIDEO: Joshua Henry Performs National Anthem at Mets Game Photo

VIDEO: Joshua Henry Performs National Anthem at Mets Game

VIDEO: Watch Margherita, Oscar & More in THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS (THE MUSICAL) Photo

VIDEO: Watch Margherita, Oscar & More in THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS (THE MUSICAL)

David Alan Grier Joins Drama Series JOE PICKETT Photo

David Alan Grier Joins Drama Series JOE PICKETT


More Hot Stories For You