Photos: First Look at Deborah Paredez & Donna Weng Friedman at Midday Poetry Recitation and Musical Concert

The National Women's History Museum presented an inspiring midday poetry recitation and musical concert with poet Deborah Paredez and pianist Donna Weng Friedman, on their popular series, Sundays@Home.

Check out photos below!

Deborah Paredez is a poet, ethnic studies scholar, cultural critic, and longtime diva devotee. Listen to Deborah recite her original poetry and learn about her experiences as a co-founder and co-director of Canto Mundo, a national organization for Latinx poets. Donna Weng Friedman is a classical pianist, educator, producer and app developer. Enjoy a discussion on how poetry and music are often intertwined, along with performances by Donna featuring music composed by Florence Price and Chinary Ung - with special musical guest, soprano Indira Mahajan. Each musical selection was written for or inspired by a specific poem.

See this episode and much more, here:https://www.womenshistory.org/public-programs-events/nwhm-presents/sundayshome