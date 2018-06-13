Photo Flash: First Look at Barrington Stage's THE ROYAL FAMILY OF BROADWAY, With Music and Lyrics by William Finn

Barrington Stage Company (BSC), the award-winning theatre in downtown Pittsfield, under the leadership of Artistic Director Julianne Boyd, presents the world premiere musical, The Royal Family of Broadway. Previews began June 7, and the show officially opens tonight, June 13. Performances run through July 7 on the Boyd-Quinson Mainstage (30 Union Street).

Get a first look at the show below!

The Royal Family of Broadway features a book by Tony Award winner Rachel Sheinkin (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee), music and lyrics by Tony Award winner William Finn (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Falsettos, Artistic Producer of BSC's Musical Theatre Lab), and is based on the 1927 original play The Royal Family by George S. Kaufman & Edna Ferber and an original adaptation by Richard Greenberg.

The Royal Family of Broadway features musical direction by Vadim Feichtner (Broadway's Falsettos), is choreographed by Tony Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Joshua Bergasse (BSC's The Pirates of Penzance, "So You Think You Can Dance"), and is directed by Tony Award winner John Rando (Broadway's On The Town, Urinetown).

A brilliant musical comedy, The Royal Family of Broadway is a masterful love letter to the Great White Way. Set in the 1920s and loosely based on the legendary Barrymores, it centers around the Cavendish family of actors: an aging imperious grande dame, a Broadway star looking for love, a self-centered boozy leading man who has fled Hollywood, and a promising ingénue - each having to make pivotal choices in their lives.

The Royal Family of Broadway stars Arnie Burton (Off Broadway's The Inspector General) as "Bert," Kathy Fitzgerald (Broadway's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as "Kitty Dean," Alan H. Green (BSC's Broadway Bounty Hunter; Broadway's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as "Gil," Tony Award winner Harriet Harris (BSC's Sweeney Todd; Broadway's Thoroughly Modern Millie) as "Fanny," Olivier Award winner Laura Michelle Kelly (West End's Mary Poppins) as "Julie," Hayley Podschun (Broadway's Hello, Dolly!) as "Gwen," AJ Shively (Broadway's Bright Star) as "Perry," Tony Award nominee Will Swenson (BSC's The Pirates of Penzance; Broadway's Waitress) as "Tony," and Chip Zien (Broadway's It Shoulda Been You, Falsettos) as "Oscar."

The ensemble will include Holly Ann Butler, Michelle Carter, Tim Fuchs, Tyler Johnson-Campion, Tyler Matthew Roberts, and Jake Vacanti.

The Royal Family of Broadway has scenic design by Alexander Dodge, costume design by Alejo Vietti, lighting design by Jeff Croiter, sound design by Joshua Reid, vocal arrangements by Carmel Dean, dance arrangements by Vadim Feichtner, and orchestrations by Bruce Coughlin. Casting by Pat McCorkle. Fight Choreographer: Ryan Winkles. Production Stage Manager: Renee Lutz.

Performances: Tuesday and Wednesday at 7:00pm, Thursday through Saturday at 8:00pm, Wednesday and Friday at 2:00pm, and Sunday at 5:00pm. Opening night June 13 at 7:00pm. Boyd-Quinson Mainstage (30 Union Street). Tickets: $15 - $75. Barrington Stage Box Office: (413) 236-8888 or online at www.barringtonstageco.org.

Playwright Speaks Series: Writing a Broadway Musical with William Finn and Rachel Sheinkin. Friday, June 15 at 4:00pm at the St. Germain Stage at at the Sydelle and Lee Blatt Performing Arts Center (36 Linden Street). FREE.

The Royal Family of Broadway is sponsored by Cynthia and Randolph Nelson.

The Royal Family of Broadway is a production of Barrington Stage Company's Musical Theatre Lab; Musical Theatre Lab Producers Sydelle and Lee Blatt.

The Royal Family of Broadway is made possible in part by Stacey Mindich.

Barrington Stage Company is a professional award-winning Equity regional theatre located in the heart of the Berkshires, in Pittsfield, MA. It was co-founded in 1995 by Artistic Director Julianne Boyd and has a three-fold mission: to present top-notch, compelling work; to develop new plays and musicals; and to find fresh, bold ways of bringing new audiences into the theatre-especially young people. Barrington Stage garnered national attention in 2004 when it premiered William Finn and Rachel Sheinkin's musical hit The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee which later transferred to Broadway, where it won two Tony Awards. In 2009, BSC premiered Mark St. Germain's Freud's Last Session which later moved Off Broadway and played for two years. St. Germain's Becoming Dr. Ruth (which premiered at BSC as Dr. Ruth, All the Way in 2012) played Off Broadway at The Westside Theatre in 2013. BSC's all-time record-breaking musical On the Town was originally produced at BSC in 2013. In 2014, it opened on Broadway where it was nominated for four Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival. In 2016, Barrington Stage swept the? first Annual Berkshire Theatre Awards by winning 20 out of the 25 awards. In 2016, BSC produced three World Premieres: Presto Change-O, Broadway Bounty Hunter and American Son, the last of which won the Laurents/Hatcher Award for Best New Play. In 2017, BSC won the "Best of the Berkshires Readers' Choice" for Best Live Theatre and produced the much-lauded revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Company, starring Aaron Tveit.

Photo Credit: Daniel Rader Photo

